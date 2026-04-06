By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 6, 2026

Former Army Chief of Staff General Randy George was detained and questioned by Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents just hours after Pete Hegseth demanded his resignation Thursday morning, Real Raw News has learned.

General George, who joined the Army in 1982 and whose meritorious service included multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, was unceremoniously shown the Pentagon door upon arriving at his office.

Hegseth, flanked by Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) officers, offered Gen. George an ultimatum: retire gracefully or be fired dishonorably. Hegseth had prewritten a resignation letter for Gen. George to sign, a Pentagon source told RRN.

“General George hadn’t even a chance to sit down. War Secretary Hegseth and two Pentagon cops barged in, put the letter on his desk, and gave him a pen. Secretary Hegseth looked him dead in the eye and told him to do the right thing, or things would go bad for him. What I know—Gen. George felt ambushed, never saw it coming, and wanted an explanation.

“You know what it’s about,” Hegseth allegedly told Gen. George. “You’re out. Sign or don’t sign; either way, you have five minutes to pack your shit and get out.”

According to our source, the once patriotic general had turned Deep State.

When President Trump, on February 28, committed American forces to overthrowing Ali Khamenei, Gen. George approached his immediate boss, Secretary of the Army Dan Discroll, and urged him to persuade President Trump to abort the attack and pursue diplomatic relations instead.

But Driscoll said President Trump had cemented his decision to attack Iran, and nothing would change his mind.

A heated argument ensued, with George saying attacking Iran on Israel’s behalf was tantamount to a war crime because Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States.

“First, we bomb Venezuelan fishermen in the Caribbean, and now this? No, I won’t go along with an unjust war, and if you won’t or can’t tell Trump to stop this madness, I will! Trump’s a cancer,” Gen. George shouted at Driscoll.

One need not be Sherlock Holmes to deduce that Driscoll reported George’s indiscretion to Hegseth, and that Hegseth reported it to President Trump.

In any event, George was evicted from the Pentagon by noon Thursday and was seen carting three boxes of personal property to his car in the parking lot.

Less than three hours afterward, he received what must’ve been an unwelcome visit from two CID warrant officers whose “special arrest powers” grant them authority to detain or arrest any active-duty or retired military member, irrespective of rank or position.

The agents rapped on the front door to Gen. George’s house in Crystal City, Virginia, and when he swung the door ajar, he asked plainly, “Are you here to arrest me?”

No arrest took place, our source said, although the agents spent 90 minutes questioning him after reminding him that until out-processed, he was still property of Uncle Sam and, therefore, attached to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The interrogation, our source added, included questioning George about when he started hating Israel and whether he had made disparaging remarks about President Trump, Israel, or Benjamin Netanyahu on social media or to his subordinates.

They also asked him to reconcile how a heroic combat veteran and lifelong officer suddenly betrayed the President of the United States.

In response, Gen. George told CID he was a patriot despite his opposition to the war.

Pejorative comments slighting Trump or Hegseth, he said, were off-the-cuff comments fueled by his intrinsic loathing of Middle East wars.

“We can dislike General George’s turning on Trump and Hegseth, but can we dismiss him? He saw copious amounts of US blood spilled on sand in Iraq and Afghanistan; it’s probably etched in his eyeballs indelibly. Limbs lost, bodies blown to bits by roadside IEDs—shit, how would you feel?” our source asked.

The CID agents, after sweating Gen. George for 90 grueling minutes, departed the home, but not before telling Gen. George they might return to arrest him for “suspicion of mutiny/treason” under UCMJ Article 94.

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