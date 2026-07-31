By Bonny Chu

July 31, 2026

The U.S. Army on Sunday revealed it has tested a new warfare system overseas designed to covertly scramble the navigation signals used by enemy precision weapons, making it harder for adversaries to accurately strike targets from long distances while avoiding detection.

The electronic system, dubbed “Hammer of the Gods,” was tested at sea off the U.S. West Coast for the first time in mid-July as part of the Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) experiment.

While land-based versions have been demonstrated over the past two years, the exercise marked the official debut of the maritime variant, the Army said.

The portable signal disruptor can reportedly blind enemy to several precision-guided weapons such as long-range artillery, guided missiles and cruise missiles.

A U.S. Navy sailor employs the Hammer of the Gods emitter during Project Convergence Capstone 6 experimentation in July 2026 in southern California. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Space Force)

The radio signals specifically jam positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals, including GPS data, that precision weapons rely on to navigate accurately.

Without reliable PNT data, weapon accuracy drops sharply, increasing the likelihood of delayed missions and missed targets.

The system also creates a resilient communications network that allows friendly forces to stay connected despite heavy electronic jamming.

It links military devices together, so troops can continue to "shoot, move and communicate" even while operating in degraded environments.

Army officials said the experiment demonstrated the counter-PNT system could be successfully launched, operated and recovered in real-world maritime environments.

The testing brought together the U.S. Army, Navy and Space Force, alongside U.S. Space Forces Pacific, Naval Base San Diego and the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, to integrate space, cyber and conventional capabilities during the exercise.

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Army, in conjunction with the Navy and Space Force, conducted the first at-sea (maritime) test of the experimental electronic warfare system known as “Hammer of the Gods” in mid-July 2026 off the U.S. West Coast (Southern California).

Land-based versions had been demonstrated in exercises over the prior two years; the maritime variant marked its debut during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6).

Hammer of the Gods is a highly deployable, low-electromagnetic-signature electronic warfare emitter (not a traditional kinetic weapon with explosives or projectiles). It provides expanded command-and-control (C2) capabilities alongside multi-domain effects at the forward edge of operations.

Its primary focus is counter-Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (counter-PNT): it disrupts adversary navigation signals (including GPS and related data) that precision-guided weapons rely on.

It also supports resilient mesh networking so friendly forces can maintain connectivity and continue to “shoot, move, and communicate” in electronically contested or degraded environments.

In short, the test advances joint electronic warfare and resilient C2 capabilities for operations where adversaries attempt to deny or degrade satellite-based navigation.

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