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Todd Brown's avatar
Todd Brown
6h

Young people haven’t a clue what’s going on in the world. I think they just want to be in the military for free trading and education without having to fight when it’s called upon. Freedom is not free

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Maria de las Rosas's avatar
Maria de las Rosas
6h

Let NuttinYahoo send his OWN kids! Leave ours alone!!!

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