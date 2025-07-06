Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 5, 2025

An honorable and heroic soldier from the 101st Airborne Division died last night while saving a Caucasian woman and her three-year-old child from the roaring rapids of the Guadalupe River that overflowed its banks as over a foot of rain fell in parts of central Texas last night, Real Raw News has learned.

Unfortunately, the unexpected storm claimed the life of the woman’s husband, who, along with the soldier, crashed against the shoals and died of cranial trauma.

As reported earlier today, 101st Airborne Division Commander David W. Gardner had tasked soldiers on the southern border to assist National Guardsmen and first responders involved in water rescue operations in Kerr County, the northern part of which borders the Guadalupe River.

When the sudden, inexplicable storm dropped over a foot of rain in a few hours, water rapidly crested on either side of the river and flooded the city of Imgram to the north and rural farmland to the south.

The surge swamped everything in its path—people, cars, houses, and roads—carving an unprecedented path of destruction.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Friday, soldiers monitoring VHF radio traffic received a distress call from a woman and her family who had been tent camping only 50 yards from the Guadalupe, between Cade Loop and Indian Creek Road, an area rapidly submerging.

The woman who sent the transmission at least had the wisdom to carry GMRS radios.

“We’re already wading in knee-deep water and can’t get away,” the woman’s voice crackled over the radio, as she broadcast her precise location.

“Three of us…please help now.”

101st Airborne soldiers at a nearby rescue station heard the frantic call.

Four soldiers then ventured into the storm and arrived at the woman’s location, as both her husband and her daughter were in the river and being carried downstream.

The husband bobbed up and down like a float, his hands around his child’s waist, trying to hold her above the rapids.

Without concern for himself, a soldier leaped into the river and swam toward the man, then helped him push the child ashore.

A moment later, though a sudden swell of water cascaded over the soldier’s and the husband’s head.

The three soldiers on the riverbank tried tossing them a rope, but it was too late.

The torrent dragged both men 100 yards downstream, and their heads crashed against rocks and suffered unsurvivable head injuries.

“These guys were valiant heroes,” a source in the 101st Airborne Division told Real Raw News. “The soldier who died is survived by his own wife and child, and he gave his life to save another’s.”

Edit: Article, at the public’s request, has been amended to omit graphic references of heads being split open like cantaloupes.