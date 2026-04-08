By Forrest McFarland

April 9, 2026

THE US Army has designed a new grenade that uses powerful shock waves instead of shrapnel to rupture blood vessels and organs.

Even if doomed enemies throw themselves behind a wall it won’t be enough to hide from the deadly impact.

The US Army has released a new type of grenade that uses shock waves instead of shrapnel. Christopher Arthur/U.S. Army

The M111 Offensive Hand Grenade (OHG) can blow limbs clean off with the intense impact. Christopher Arthur/U.S. Army

This is the first grenade the Army has designed since the Vietnam War. Christopher Arthur/U.S. Army

The M111 is the first grenade that’s been designed by the Army since the MK3A2, which was introduced in 1968 during the Vietnam War.

It’s using cutting-edge technology to target enemies with force instead of relying on the shrapnel, which risks blowing back in the thrower’s face.

The shock waves, also called blast overpressure, kill or disable people with an explosive force that immediately vaporizes the weapon’s plastic shell.

Anyone caught in the blast zone will be struck by an intense impact that blows through walls, furniture, or appliances.

In a news release, Colonel Vince Morris wrote, “A grenade utilizing BOP can clear a room of enemy combatants quickly leaving nowhere to hide while ensuring the safety of friendly forces.”

The pressure of the explosion “violently compresses and decompresses tissue,” the Army wrote in a fact sheet.

“The eardrums, lungs, eyes, and gastrointestinal tract are most at risk of rupture and serious damage from smaller blasts,” the force explains.

Intense blasts can even cause brain damage or blow off entire limbs.

The M111 differs from the MK3A2, which was withdrawn because it contains asbestos that can lead to fatal diseases if lodged in the lungs.

After that was discontinued, the Army used the M67, which shoots metal pieces of shrapnel in all directions after exploding.

The weapon poses a potential risk to friendly forces or innocent bystanders who are accidentally caught in the crossfire.

“One of the key lessons learned from the door-to-door urban fighting in Iraq was the M67 grenade wasn’t always the right tool for the job,” Morris, who is a project manager for close combat systems, said.

“The risk of fratricide on the other side of the wall was too high.”

The Army said they have a training version, the M112, which is highly similar to the real grenade, offering soldiers a chance to practice.

Tiffany Cheng, one of the engineers who developed the M111, said soldiers can now pick from the new technology or the M67 depending on the combat scenario.

“We’ve given our Soldiers and joint warfighters the flexibility to determine in the field which type of grenade will best suit the current situation they are facing, be it open space or confined area,” she said.

The grenade’s plastic shell disintegrates with the impact. Christopher Arthur/U.S. Army

The weapon differs from the standard Army grenade which relies on shrapnel. Getty

Soldiers are planning on using the weapon in closed quarters. Christopher Arthur/U.S. Army

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BOTTOMLINE

The US Army’s new M111 Offensive Hand Grenade (OHG) is the first new lethal hand grenade to enter US Army service since 1968, when the Mk3A2 (a concussion-type grenade used in Vietnam) was introduced alongside the still-in-service M67 fragmentation grenade.

The Mk3A2 was later withdrawn in the 1970s due to its asbestos body.

Unlike traditional fragmentation grenades (such as the M67 “baseball” grenade), which rely on metal shrapnel that can ricochet off walls, penetrate thin barriers, or endanger friendly troops and bystanders, the M111 uses blast overpressure (BOP)—essentially a powerful shock wave generated by the explosion.

The shock wave travels through interior walls, furniture, and obstacles more effectively than shrapnel, making it ideal for clearing rooms or enclosed urban spaces without as much risk of collateral damage or fratricide (friendly fire).

The M111 does not replace the M67. Soldiers will carry both: M67 for open terrain (to maximize shrapnel effects) and M111 for indoors or confined spaces. It uses the same familiar arming/fuzing process as the M67 for easier training and production.

The Marines are also fielding a similar blast-overpressure grenade (the M21 from Nammo). This is distinct from thermobaric/fuel-air explosives, which create a fireball and vacuum effect.

In short, the M111 is a targeted evolution for modern close-quarters battle—prioritizing controlled blast effects over indiscriminate fragments—while keeping the M67 in the inventory for traditional roles.

It’s already cleared and heading to troops.

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