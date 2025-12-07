By Kevin Hughes

December 9, 2025

The 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) released a cryptic, meme-laden video filled with subliminal messaging, World War II propaganda references and eerie visuals— departing from traditional patriotic military ads.

The video emphasizes “Words are weapons” and showcases PSYOP’s role in influencing perceptions, manipulating emotions and shaping behavior through propaganda, deception and viral messaging —targeting both enemies and domestic audiences.

The video includes Easter eggs like the WWII “Ghost Army” insignia, Pepe the Frog and rapid-flashing phrases—appealing to conspiracy-minded audiences and leveraging internet culture for viral engagement.

The Army seeks “cerebral and analytical” recruits skilled in research, psychology and multimedia deception. Training involves 41 weeks of intensive instruction in cultural dynamics, propaganda and psychological manipulation.

Unlike traditional PSYOP targeting foreign adversaries, this video appears tailored for American audiences, signaling an escalation in domestic information warfare amid rising distrust in institutions and mainstream narratives. The tagline “We are everywhere” reinforces the message that psychological operations are already active within society.

A shadowy U.S. military unit specializing in psychological warfare has released a chilling recruitment video packed with subliminal messages, eerie imagery and cryptic references—leaving viewers questioning whether they’ve just witnessed an official military advertisement or an unsettling glimpse into modern propaganda warfare.

The 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), or 4th PSYOP, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, posted the 77-second clip on social media earlier this month.

The video, which has since amassed thousands of views and hundreds of reactions, is a rapid-fire montage of vintage cartoons, masked figures, World War II-era propaganda and flashing phrases like “Words are weapons” and “We are everywhere.”

According to BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, the 4th PSYOP or 4th POG(A) is a specialized unit within the United States Army’s Psychological Operations (PSYOP) branch.

PSYOP units are responsible for planning, executing and assessing operations to influence the emotions, motives, objective reasoning and ultimately the behavior of target audiences.

The 4th PSYOP Group is unique in that it is the only airborne PSYOP unit in the U.S. Army, enabling it to rapidly deploy and operate in various environments.

Unlike traditional military recruitment ads—filled with explosions, patriotic music and heroic imagery—this video leans into psychological intrigue.

It opens with a burning 1980s CRT television flickering to life with a ghostly 1930s cartoon, followed by scenes of soldiers blending into crowds, leaflets raining from the sky and distorted radio broadcasts.

“There is another force applied in combat that we generally don’t think of as a weapon of war,” a gravelly voice narrates.

“That weapon is words. Words are weapons… This is psychological warfare.”

The video concludes with a pulsing QR code linking to the Army’s PSYOP recruitment page and the ominous tagline: “Join PSYOP.”

Hidden messages and internet culture

Viewers quickly dissected the video, uncovering Easter eggs that nod to conspiracy theories, historical deception tactics and internet memes.

Among the most notable:

A brief flash of the WWII “Ghost Army” insignia—a unit that used inflatable tanks and sound effects to deceive Nazi forces.

Pepe the Frog in a clown suit, a symbol controversially adopted by fringe online movements.

The phrase “anything we touch is a weapon” appears and vanishes in milliseconds.

Social media reactions ranged from fascination to unease.

“Watch it over and over again. Great little nuggets of information for us,” commented Nidia Law on Facebook.

“A lot of crumb drops in this one,” wrote TheJason on Instagram.

What is psychological warfare?

The 4th PSYOP is one of the military’s most secretive units, specializing in influence operations—shaping perceptions, sowing doubt and manipulating enemy decision-making without direct combat.

According to a U.S. Army report, PSYOP relies on “logic, fear, desire and other mental factors” to evoke specific emotions and behaviors.

Their mission: “Persuade enemy, neutral and friendly forces to take favorable actions toward the U.S. and its allies.”

The unit’s soldiers are “quiet professionals”—trained in propaganda, memetic warfare and viral messaging, often working behind the scenes to craft narratives that destabilize adversaries.

The Army seeks “very cerebral and analytical” candidates—individuals adept at research, critical thinking and multimedia communication.

“We’re looking at soldiers who are adept at conducting research to understand target audiences,” Master Sgt. Mathews, an instructor for PSYOP training, told Task & Purpose.

Recruits undergo 10 days of grueling assessment, followed by 41 weeks of intensive training in psychology, sociology, cultural dynamics and deception tactics.

The timing of the release raises questions.

In an era of deepfakes, AI-generated propaganda and foreign influence campaigns, the U.S. military appears to be openly acknowledging its role in information warfare—and recruiting those who can wage it.

Some viewers praised the approach:

“Finally, someone fighting fire with fire,” one comment read. Others expressed concern: “If our own military is making videos like this… who exactly are they planning to use it on?”

The unsettling takeaway

This video wasn’t made for foreign adversaries—it was made for Americans.

With its internet-savvy aesthetic, meme references and viral appeal, the ad seems tailored for conspiracy forums, dissident circles and online communities already distrustful of mainstream narratives.

As one observer noted: “They’re not hiding anymore. They’re recruiting.”

And with the closing line—”We are everywhere”—the message is clear: Psychological warfare isn’t just happening on distant battlefields. It’s already here.

