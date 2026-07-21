By Morgan Phillips

July 22, 2026

A new State Department report argues that Cuba has cultivated a network of American activist organizations that can be mobilized against U.S. policy, citing a publicly posted plan for protests at U.S. military bases, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities and federal buildings as a recent example.

The June “National Rapid Response Plan” was distributed by the National Network on Cuba, a U.S. coalition of more than 60 organizations.

The State Department links the coalition to the Cuban government through its relationship with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP, a government entity sanctioned in June for allegedly supporting Cuban intelligence activities.

The plan calls for “coordinated nationwide actions” within 24 hours of a U.S. military attack — or the “imminent threat” of one — and says its goal is to make it “politically and materially costly for the U.S. government to wage war on Cuba.”

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The plan already has been made publicly available. The State Department report presents it as evidence of what it describes as a broader Cuban effort to cultivate and mobilize sympathetic organizations inside the U.S.

The National Network on Cuba’s “materials reveal the continuing reach, coordination and sophistication of Cuba’s subversive capabilities on American territory,” the State Department report claims.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, center, listens to Progressive International's general coordinator, David Adler, during an event at the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in Havana, March 21, 2026. (Ernesto Mastrascusa/AFP via Getty Images)

The rapid-response plan calls for demonstrations and establishes a timeline for activating supporters nationwide. If U.S. military action against Cuba begins before 3 p.m. Eastern time, demonstrations would start at 6 p.m. local time that day.

If it begins later, activists would mobilize at 6 p.m. the following day.

Organizers are instructed to gather at federal buildings, courthouses and post offices; military bases and recruiting offices; or ICE detention centers and field offices.

The plan also lists sports arenas during high-profile events as optional locations.

The State Department’s focus on the plan comes amid escalating U.S. pressure on Havana and discussion of possible military intervention or regime change.

President Trump has floated a “friendly takeover” of Cuba and, when asked in May about intervening, said “it looks like I’ll be the one that does it.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the administration prefers diplomacy while leaving military action on the table.

The plan says demonstrations at immigration facilities would “connect Cuba solidarity to anti-ICE/immigrant defense work happening nationwide.”

It also directs activists to a Black Alliance for Peace database that the State Department report says maps 1,335 U.S. military and law-enforcement locations across the Western Hemisphere.

The group describes the map as a basis for local organizing that can help activists “strategize how and where to organize and agitate.”

The National Network on Cuba openly promotes the plan on its website as part of its “No War on Cuba” campaign, alongside calls for rallies, banner drops, caravans, teach-ins and other demonstrations.

The State Department report portrays the plan as a modern example of Cuba’s broader effort to cultivate and mobilize sympathetic organizations inside the United States.

The National Network on Cuba represents more than 60 organizations and works closely with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

ICAP is led by Fernando González Llort, a former member of Cuba’s Wasp spy network, a Cuban intelligence ring that infiltrated exile organizations and gathered information about U.S. military facilities in South Florida during the 1990s, who served 15 years in a U.S. prison before returning to the island.

The report describes ICAP as the central hub of Cuba’s international influence operation, claiming it coordinates more than 2,000 solidarity organizations across more than 150 countries.

The Cuban embassy in Washington could not immediately be reached for comment.

The report focuses particular attention on six organizations spanning Cuban government outreach and American left-wing activism.

ICAP is a Cuban government entity, while the National Network on Cuba is a U.S.-based coalition of more than 60 organizations advocating closer relations with Havana.

The other groups are U.S.-based: Code Pink is a left-wing anti-war organization; the People’s Forum is a New York-based activist and political education center; the Democratic Socialists of America is a socialist political organization; and the National Lawyers Guild is a progressive legal association.

Code Pink, the Democratic Socialists of America and the National Lawyers Guild’s Cuba Committee are listed as members of the National Network on Cuba, alongside the Communist Party USA and dozens of smaller organizations.

The extent of each organization’s involvement in the rapid-response plan is unclear.

The report argues that their overlapping relationships, delegations and campaigns give Cuba access to a broad American activist infrastructure.

The report says the Democratic Socialists of America has sent multiple delegations to Cuba, including a 2023 trip during which members met privately with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and sought to establish formal communication with Cuban ministries.

It notes, however, that the Democratic Socialists of America was not created or controlled by Cuban intelligence, describing its support for Havana as primarily ideological.

People walk on the street during a blackout in Havana, July 6, 2026. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

The People’s Forum, meanwhile, is described as a major organizing hub connecting Cuba advocacy with anti-ICE and pro-Palestinian activism.

The report says the organization has served as fiscal sponsor for the Venceremos Brigade, which has transported American activists to Cuba for decades, and has helped organize delegations that met with senior Cuban officials.

Code Pink and the National Lawyers Guild also have participated in Cuba delegations and campaigns opposing the U.S. embargo, according to the report.

The National Lawyers Guild adopted a resolution in 2026 pledging to work with the National Network on Cuba and the broader Cuba solidarity movement.

The report does not announce sanctions or legal action against the U.S.-based organizations, and much of its underlying evidence comes from public records, organizational materials and previous reporting.

Its central conclusion is that Cuba treats traditional espionage, political advocacy and ideological influence as parts of a single long-term campaign against the United States.

The administration has sharply expanded its pressure campaign in 2026: President Trump signed an executive order in January allowing tariffs on imports from countries that supply oil to Cuba and followed in May with sanctions targeting foreign entities operating in or supporting key sectors of the Cuban economy, in addition to the long-standing U.S. trade embargo.

Code Pink has separately come under federal scrutiny through an investigation into the financial network of Neville Roy Singham, the husband of Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans and a major benefactor of the group.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan is examining potential foreign-agent and tax violations involving Singham’s network.

Code Pink has not been publicly identified as a target of the investigation, and no charges have been filed.

The Treasury Department also has sought information from Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin about a March aid convoy to Cuba as officials examine potential sanctions violations.

Code Pink has denied wrongdoing and said the delegation delivered humanitarian supplies amid worsening shortages on the island.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. State Department assessment of Cuban government influence operations in the United States highlights a publicly available document called the “National Rapid Response Plan” (or Plan Nacional de Respuesta Rápida), distributed in June 2026 by the National Network on Cuba (NNOC).

The NNOC is described as a U.S.-based coalition of more than 60 organizations focused on solidarity with Cuba, opposing the U.S. economic embargo/blockade, and related activism.

Target locations for local actions:

Federal institutions (federal buildings, courthouses, post offices)

U.S. military bases and recruiting offices

ICE detention centers and field offices

The document explicitly frames protests at ICE facilities as a way to “connect Cuba solidarity to anti-ICE/immigrant defense work happening nationwide.”

This fits into broader 2026 developments under the Trump administration, including expanded sanctions on Cuban entities tied to repression, funding, and influence operations, as well as scrutiny of U.S. solidarity groups (including investigations into potential FARA violations or sanctions compliance).

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