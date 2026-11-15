By Garrison Vance

November 15, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has informed Israel to be ready for renewed hostilities with Iran, even as U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out further strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The report detailed by Israel’s Kan 11 news channel said CENTCOM recently told Israeli military representatives stationed in the U.S. “to prepare for the possibility of renewed fighting in the near future”.

Despite this, CENTCOM dismissed the reports as “mere speculation”.

President Trump Remarks and Military Posture

A third U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, is heading toward the Middle East, according to reports.

Experts have suggested the carrier’s pending arrival could signal a new surge in military action, though no official decision has been announced.

Separately, CENTCOM has reportedly requested the deployment of the Army’s Dark Eagle hypersonic missile to the Middle East for potential use against Iran, part of a broader set of military options presented to President Trump.

President Trump previously threatened to resume strikes on Iran after the midterm elections, but this week suggested he had moved away from that plan.

On Thursday, President Trump said he is no longer seeking a deal with Iran to end the war. In a post on Truth Social, he called continuing the war “unlikely”.

Political Context and Midterm Elections

President Trump’s Republican Party lost both chambers of Congress to the Democrats in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

In separate interviews reflecting on the defeats, President Trump said, “I think a part of it was Iran,” according to Middle East Eye.

\Vice President J.D. Vance also blamed the conflict for the party’s performance, writing on X: “The reason we lost is the war”.

The results showed dissatisfaction among the American public over the eight-month war, which has led to a surge in fuel prices felt across the globe, according to election analyses.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February, and the war has been followed by rising energy prices and cost-of-living concerns in the United States that Democrats sought to leverage politically.

President Trump met the Qatari prime minister at the White House on Monday, Nov. 9, as he seeks to end the conflict with Iran.

Doha has played a key role as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Regional Escalation and Iran’s Response

Tehran retaliated by firing attacks across the region and imposing a chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global trade.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran was continuing talks with Qatar but that it had no plans for direct talks with U.S. officials.

“There has been no meeting with the American delegation, nor has one been planned,” he said.

President Trump claimed Iran has been “decapitated” by the war but said he is still seeking a long-term solution to ensure Iran’s nuclear program poses no threat.

The U.S. Department of State‘s Rewards for Justice program has announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and that it has no intention of developing a nuclear weapon.

CENTCOM’s denial of the reported warning and President Trump’s conflicting statements have left the situation fluid, officials said.

Conflicting Signals as Region on Edge

Official denials and reported warnings present conflicting signals about the likelihood of renewed conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday, Nov. 8, that Israel’s Iran “mission is still not complete,” as Washington and Tel Aviv continue to prepare for the resumption of major strikes against the Islamic Republic.

“With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete,” Katz said, according to AFP.

U.S. military movements continue, and President Trump has said forces remain ready, while also emphasizing ongoing talks.

The State Department renewed its warning that American citizens should be prepared for hostilities in the Middle East, namely Saudi Arabia.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region,” said the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

No further comment was immediately available from CENTCOM or the Israel Defense Forces regarding the reported communications.

The situation remains fluid, with officials and analysts continuing to assess the prospect of a resumption of hostilities.

READ MORE:

President Trump: ‘We Don’t Need a Deal with Iran’ — ‘Regime Is Collapsing’

Inside President Trump’s New ‘Iron Gate’ Operation to Starve Iran of Cash & Weapons in Land Blockade after Hormuz Oil Freeze

Pentagon Drafts Iran Attack Plans as Tehran Threatens Aggressive Retaliation

US Military Ordered to be Ready for Possible Iran Strikes as President Trump Weighs Timing

BOTTOMLINE

The claim is based on an Israeli media report that CENTCOM has denied.⁠

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan News (Kan 11 reported—citing an unnamed American/U.S. official/source—that CENTCOM had told IDF representatives in the United States (with similar messages to Gulf states) to prepare for the possibility of renewed fighting or a full-scale war with Iran in the near term.

This was framed against ongoing U.S. force deployments and as contrasting with President Trump’s recent public comments.⁠

CENTCOM rejected the reports. It told Al Jazeera and other outlets (including responses reported by Anadolu) that the claims were “mere speculation” or “pure speculation,” and indicated there were no related updates to its force posture.⁠

Israeli reporting has described IDF preparations and high alert levels amid uncertainty about U.S. next steps, while noting that some assessments see no immediate urgent need for strikes.

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