By Dan Mangan

May 20, 2026

Key Points

President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Organization dropped their $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, a Miami federal court filing shows.

In exchange, the Department of Justice is creating a $1.8 billion fund to settle claims by people who allege they are victims of so-called lawfare.

Democrats said the money will be a “slush fund” for allies of President Trump.

President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organization dropped their $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service on Monday in exchange for the Department of Justice creating a $1.776 billion fund to settle claims by people who allege they are victims of so-called lawfare.

A Miami federal court filing by President Trump’s lawyers dropping the lawsuit suggested it effectively barred a judge from analyzing whether the president’s civil suit was legally valid and from dismissing it if she found it was invalid.

The move came days after ABC News reported the DOJ was negotiating the settlement, which was blasted by Democratic members of Congress who called the then-expected deal a “slush fund” for allies of President Trump who had been prosecuted under the Biden administration.

President Trump sued the IRS in late January over the leak of his tax information by an IRS employee, Charles “Chaz” Littlejohn, in 2019 and 2020.

In addition to dropping that lawsuit, the plaintiffs also agreed that, in exchange for the creation of this fund, President Trump will withdraw two administrative claims, “including for damages resulting from the unlawful raid of Mar-a-Lago and the Russia-collusion hoax,” the DOJ said in a statement.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, in a statement.

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress,” Blanche said.

The DOJ said the fund will have “the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants.”

The new “Anti-Weaponization Fund” will get its money from the DOJ’s judgment fund, which is a perpetual appropriation that allows the department to settle and pay cases.

The DOJ said the new fund will stop processing claims no later than Dec. 15, 2028.

A spokesman for President Trump’s legal team, in a statement, said,

“President Trump, his family, supporters, and countless other America First Patriots were illegally targeted by the Democrat-led law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Justice, and the IRS.”

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated actor to unlawfully leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to left-wing news outlets such the New York Times and ProPublica, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” the spokesman said.

“Similarly, President Trump was also the victim of illegal harassment and invasions of privacy as part of the politically motivated and completely discredited Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and the wrongful, election interfering raid of his home at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.”

“President Trump is entering into this settlement squarely for the benefit of the American people, and he will continue his fight to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable,” the spokesman said.

The advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington blasted the settlement, calling it “one of the single most corrupt acts in American history.”

“While Americans are struggling with an affordability crisis, President Trump plans to use nearly $1.8 billion in taxpayer money to pay off his friends and allies – including potentially the violent insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6th,” said CREW President Donald Sherman in a statement.

“By settling his absurd $10 billion lawsuit against his own administration, President Trump and the Justice Department just engaged in the most brazen act of self-dealing in the history of the presidency, and did so quickly in order to avoid the scrutiny of the judicial process, while quite likely violating the Constitution’s Domestic Emoluments Clause in the process,” Sherman said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in a post on X on Monday shortly before the settlement was announced by the DOJ, said, “Trump is one step closer to creating a giant slush fund of taxpayer dollars for his MAGA buddies.”

“This is corruption on steroids,” Warren wrote.

Monday’s court filing noted that Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and The Trump Organization were voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit against the IRS “with prejudice.”

“With prejudice” means the plaintiffs can not renew the same claims in another civil complaint.

The notice of dismissal came two days before a deadline set by U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Williams for the DOJ and Trump’s attorneys to answer whether a “case and controversy exists in this matter so as to establish the Court’s jurisdiction.”

Williams’ question suggested that because President Trump is suing “entities whose decisions are subject to his direction,” there might not be enough actual adversity between the parties to satisfy a constitutional requirement that federal courts only adjudicate cases or controversies.

The filing on Monday said President Trump’s dismissal means “no judicial analysis is appropriate, and any ‘subsequent order purporting to dismiss “all claims” . . . [would be] a nullity.’”

The IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in a statement, said, “Regardless of whether Trump filed this lawsuit with a personal payday or a slush fund in mind, he deserves no credit for dropping it, and even by his standards the move he’s trying to get away with now is a stunning act of corruption.”

“What Trump wants is a $1.7 billion slush fund for right-wing political violence and subversion, and if he follows through, it will be the most brazen theft and abuse of taxpayer dollars by any president in American history,” Wyden said.

READ MORE:

PRESIDENT TRUMP SHUTS DOWN THE IRS – 45,000 AGENTS FIRED!

‘Leftist Lawfare’ Created A Police State Before America’s Blinded Eyes: Destroying Their Political Opponents While Eliminating Individual Rights Should Have Americans Up In Arms

President Donald Trump Replaces Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Billy Long

President Trump Begins Disbanding IRS: “They’re Un-American and Must Go”

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of Justice has created a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” after President Donald Trump and his family dropped their $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

The fund is designed to compensate individuals who claim they were victims of government “lawfare” or political weaponization.

Quick Comparison

Risks & Controversies

Taxpayer Burden: Critics argue public funds are being redirected to Trump allies.

Eligibility Concerns: Debate over whether individuals convicted of violence should qualify.

Political Fallout: Raises questions about separation of powers and whether settlements undermine judicial oversight.

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