By Garrison Vance

November 5, 2026

The Department of War is investigating a series of overnight disruptions to food storage at U.S. military bases as a suspected cyberattack, according to officials familiar with the inquiry.

The incidents affected freezers at commissaries – the on-base grocery stores operated by the War Department – and have prompted a federal probe involving military cyber units and law enforcement partners.

The scope of the incidents has raised concerns about the vulnerability of remotely controlled refrigeration systems that support military food supplies.

At Fort Huachuca in Arizona, the commissary told shoppers on Facebook on Aug. 26 that its freezer had entered defrost mode and heated all the food.

The message underscored the unusual nature of the malfunction, which left staff with thawed and leaking stock.

The War Department’s investigation is focused on whether the freezer failures were caused by deliberate hacking rather than equipment malfunction.

Officials have not publicly identified any suspects in the U.S. incidents.

Scope and Reported Method of the Disruptions

Commissaries are on-base grocery stores operated by the War Department for military families and retirees.

They are distinct from dining facilities that feed troops in barracks and typically rely on commercial refrigeration systems.

The disruptions have drawn parallels to a series of attacks on grocery stores in Europe.

The War Department is working with U.S. allies in Europe, where a similar series of overnight freezer disruptions has affected supermarkets.

The commissary system serves as a key component of military quality-of-life programs, providing discounted groceries to service members and their families.

Disruptions to that supply chain can affect morale and readiness, though officials have not reported any impact on military operations.

European Outages and Shared Equipment

The incidents are not limited to the U.S. bases, as similar overnight attacks have affected hundreds of grocery stores from Sweden to France.

The ICA supermarket chain in Sweden has also been targeted, with a spokeswoman noting that affected stores were connected to an external temperature control system supplied by the Danish manufacturer Danfoss.

Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told the country’s parliament that about 700 of the country’s 10,000 supermarkets were hit, with fires breaking out as equipment – also provided by Danfoss – overheated.

The pattern of attacks targeting refrigeration systems at grocery stores, both military and civilian, suggests a coordinated campaign, though officials have not drawn a definitive link.

The involvement of Danfoss equipment in multiple countries has become a focal point for investigators examining the supply chain.

Pentagon and Interagency Response

The War Department said a unit of U.S. Cyber Command, the military’s cyber force, was “working in close coordination with interagency and law enforcement partners.”

Meanwhile, the Defense Commissary Agency (DCA) – which operates the commissary system – has been working to restore normal operations at the affected bases.

The DCA transferred food items to other sites to limit any losses, according to the Daily Mail.

Unresolved Questions

It remains unclear how many freezers were affected in total, how long the outages lasted, and what quantity of food was lost.

The commissary system serves a large population of military families and retirees, and even short disruptions can result in significant waste.

The investigation is ongoing, and it may take weeks or months before conclusions are reached.

The War Department has not indicated whether it believes the attacks were intended to cause disruption or to send a message.

The parallel incidents in Europe and the United States have raised questions about the security of remotely controlled systems that manage food storage, and officials have not ruled out further attacks.

The War Department’s investigation is being conducted amid heightened tensions over cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

The commissary incidents come as military officials have warned about the potential for adversaries to target supply chains and logistics networks.

The outcome of the probe could lead to new security measures for refrigeration systems at military bases and a broader review of cyber defenses for food storage facilities.

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BOTTOMLINE

This refers to a real, ongoing Pentagon investigation into unexplained refrigeration failures that spoiled food at multiple U.S. military commissaries in late August 2026.

Officials have treated the incidents as a possible cyberattack or sabotage, though they have not publicly confirmed the cause, extent, or any attribution.⁠

In late August, freezers and refrigerators at at least six Defense Commissary Agency stores (on-base grocery stores for service members, families, and other eligible shoppers) malfunctioned within a short period.

At Fort Huachuca, Arizona, units went into defrost mode overnight and heated the food, spoiling it (“Trust us when we say it was ‘spoiled,’” the base posted).

Other confirmed sites included Fort Irwin and Travis Air Force Base (California), F.E. Warren Air Force Base (Wyoming), Naval Station Newport (Rhode Island), and Columbus Air Force Base (Mississippi).

Some reports mention additional locations. In at least one case, temperatures were raised rather than the units simply failing, leaving food wilted or melted by morning.

No perpetrator has been publicly identified for the U.S. incidents, and officials have stressed that ordinary equipment issues, misconfigurations, or other non-malicious causes remain possible.

Commissaries support the military community’s food access rather than core deployed rations (such as MREs), but the incidents underscore broader risks to food supply chains and critical infrastructure.⁠

As of early November 2026, the investigation continues without public conclusions on whether it was deliberate sabotage.

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