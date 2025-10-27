By Paul Serran

October 27, 2025

The firepower around Venezuela has dramatically increased.

The Pentagon announced today (24) that it is sending an aircraft carrier strike group to the waters off Latin America.

This move will dramatically increase the number of service members and ships dedicated to President Trump’s war on drug cartels.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell:

CBS News reported:

U.S. sending aircraft carrier strike group to Latin America in major buildup

Secretary of War Hegseth said on X that the strike killed all six men who were on board and took place in international waters.

He said it was the first strike to take place at night.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” he wrote.

Hegseth posted a video, marked unclassified, showing the vessel as it was hit.

This latest strike appears to be the 10th carried out by the Trump administration against alleged drug trafficking boats over the past several weeks, which have now led to more than 40 deaths.

The first several took place in the Caribbean Sea, but this week, the administration’s campaign broadened into the Pacific Ocean.

WATCH: U.S. Army Osprey aircraft and helicopters taking off en masse from Puerto Rico Air Base.

In the meantime, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro changed yesterday’s bravado for a rather pathetic appeal in broken English, trying to reach to President Trump.

BOTTOMLINE

The United States has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility in the Caribbean, redirecting it from its previous operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

This move is officially aimed at enhancing counter-narcotics operations against drug trafficking networks, particularly those linked to Venezuelan entities and cartels.

The deployment includes the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), along with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers such as USS Mahan (DDG-72), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), and USS Bainbridge (DDG-96), and potentially a nuclear submarine.

It joins existing assets in the region, including the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, multiple destroyers, a cruiser, a littoral combat ship, and special operations vessels, representing one of the largest U.S. military concentrations in the Caribbean in decades.

The buildup also incorporates air assets like B-1B Lancer bombers flying near Venezuelan airspace, F-35 stealth fighters, MQ-9 Reaper drones in Puerto Rico, and P-8 Poseidon patrols, alongside ground elements such as the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting live-fire exercises.

