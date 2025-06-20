By Anthony Blair

June 20, 2025

One of America’s “doomsday planes” made a flight to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, Tuesday night as President Trump weighs whether to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The E-4B Nightwatch — which was designed to protect the Secretary of Defense and other national security officials and keep the government operating in a time of nuclear war — was spotted by flight trackers and took a long, winding route to the capital.

President Trump’s ‘doomsday’ plane is a flying nuclear bunker

Welcome to the “Doomsday” planes — America’s secretive set of jets designed to wage nuclear war from the skies.

The specially designed aircraft follows President Donald Trump wherever he travels in Air Force One in case nuclear war erupts.

Known officially as National Airborne Operation Centers, they allow US leaders and wartime hawks to issue directives and wage war from the sky.

The aircraft left Bossier City, Louisiana, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday and landed in Maryland at 10 p.m. after skirting the coast and looping around the border of Virginia and North Carolina, data from flight tracking site FlightRadar shows.

Confusion was sparked after the flight issued an unusual callsign, ORDER01, instead of the usual ORDER6, according to flight data.

The US fleet of four E-4Bs makes regular flights year-round to maintain military readiness.

The E-4B serves as an airborne command center for the president, secretary of defense, and the chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to ensure continued critical command, control and communication in case of emergencies.

Each E-4B Nightwatch can carry a crew of up to 112 people and has a range of more than 7,000 miles.

Their importance to the US Air Force is demonstrated by the fact that they feature unique capabilities that cannot be copied by any other US Air Force aircraft.

They are capable of withstanding nuclear blasts, cyberattacks and electromagnetic effects, and are equipped to fire retaliatory missiles.

The aircraft also has thermal and nuclear shielding and can communicate with anyone anywhere in the world, thanks to the 67 satellite dishes and antennas contained in its ray dome.

They are designed to remain airborne for an entire week without needing to land and can refuel in midair.

The longest an E-4B has been known to stay in the air is 35.4 hours.

With 18 bunks, a briefing room, a teamwork area, a conference room, a command room, and a designated rest area spread across three decks, the aircraft is designed to be a “flying Pentagon” in the event of a national emergency.

The late President George W. Bush’s secretary of defense, Donald Rumsfeld, used the E-4B as his primary mode of transportation.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XII – Donald Rumsfeld)

The mission may be linked to increased presidential security amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, some observers suggested.

Iran has launched 400 ballistic missiles at Israel — but only 20 hit urban targets as stockpile quickly dwindles

The US Air Force is in the process of replacing its fleet of E-4B Nightwatch aircraft.

Last April, a $13 billion contract was signed with Sierra Nevada Corporation to develop a replacement for the aircraft, the Aviationist reported.

U.S. Air Force E-4B Doomsday Planes Replacement Program Progresses

The first B-747-8i to be converted into an E-4C was relocated to Wichita last month for the next phase of work.

It comes as President Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as the conflict between the Iranian regime and Israel intensified.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected President Trump’s calls on Wednesday, despite the latest airstrikes on Tehran forcing thousands to flee the Iranian capital.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since Israel launched its bombing campaign on the Islamist regime last week.

Two Iranian governmental aircraft left the country’s airspace on Wednesday bound for Oman, FlightRadar data show.

This sparked speculation that senior Iranian leaders were either fleeing their besieged country, or that emergency peace talks were set to take place in the Omani capital, Muscat.

READ MORE:

President Trump gives Iran chilling two-month deadline to fall into line & strike new nuke deal… or face the consequences

Clearest sign yet President Trump is preparing to blitz Iran as a huge US air armada of DOZENS of military jets lands in the UK & Europe

Israel Opens the Door to Assassinating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

GOING NUCLEAR: Pakistan ‘offer to nuke Israel’, Iran claims after US embassy blasted by Tehran missile & President Trump threatens to strike

Israel expects the US and other allies to help Bomb Iran Back to the Stone Age if Tehran attacks

Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel & smoke billows over Tel Aviv after Ayatollah vows to avenge blitz on nuke sites

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.