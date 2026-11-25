By Joe Hoft

November 25, 2026

38 Million Voter Registrations Prohibited by Law

HAVA and NVRA note the following on non-citizens embedded in voter rolls

Both the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA, 1993) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA, 2002) rest on the foundational rule that only U.S. citizens may register and vote in federal elections.

Non-citizen registration is illegal under these statutes (and under separate federal criminal law).

National Voter Registration Act (NVRA)

The NVRA requires that every voter registration application include an attestation of U.S. citizenship . The applicant must sign under penalty of perjury that they are a citizen.

Section 8 (list-maintenance provisions) requires states to make a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters , including those who are not eligible because they are not U.S. citizens .

States must have procedures to ensure the rolls are accurate and current. Knowingly registering or retaining non-citizens violates the NVRA’s accuracy requirements.

The NVRA does not create any right for non-citizens to be on the rolls; it prohibits it.

Help America Vote Act (HAVA)

HAVA § 303 requires that the national mail voter registration form (and state forms used for federal elections) include a specific citizenship question and an affirmation that the applicant is a U.S. citizen.

For certain first-time voters who register by mail, HAVA requires identity verification (matching against driver’s license or Social Security data).

HAVA mandates statewide voter registration databases and verification processes precisely so states can catch ineligible registrants, including non-citizens.

Like the NVRA, HAVA contains no provision allowing non-citizens on the rolls and reinforces the duty to keep the rolls free of ineligible persons.

Unfortunately, Unite4Freedom has identified over 38 million voter registrations prohibited by law:

I discussed these issues with Harry Haury from Unite4Freedom –

Here is a summary of our discussion:

Massive error rates in voter rolls: 15–30% errors in voter registration data; 15–28% of voters with questionable registrations were still allowed to vote. Failure to reconcile: Number of voters counted does not match number of votes counted in many states. Large, unexplained changes to “who voted” records occur even after certification. Lack of transparency and auditability: Election officials are not maintaining records that allow verification of voter registration data or the path from raw data to final certified results. This violates (or at least frustrates) requirements under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), as well as DOJ guidance on maintaining full records (including change orders). Inability to verify voters: Secondary checks against commercial databases (used for fraud/credit verification) cannot locate a large percentage of people recorded as voting (especially noted in Ohio, Texas, and California). Refusal to act: Officials (bureaucracy and judiciary) decline to enforce the law, often citing standing or procedural/paperwork issues rather than addressing the substance. Evidence is dismissed with vague claims of “normal maintenance” or “placeholders” without documentation. Certification of flawed elections: Elections are being certified despite error rates that any financial auditor would treat as material and grounds for refusing to issue a clean opinion.

No Chain of Custody Records for Mail-in Ballots

Since California went to ballot harvesting the results have been devastating for the GOP in Orange County.

Heritage reported in 2019:

Ballot harvesting is still in place, and all registered voters receive a ballot for the election in the mail.

The chain of custody for ballots harvested in the state is inadequate or nonexistent.

Who knows where the completed ballots come from?

In the stolen election of 2020, mail-in ballots were the number one way that people voted.

The following is per the EAC:

Election Machines Built for Fraud

We learned from President Trump, who released a letter from the CIA, that the election machines used in US elections are not secure, can flip elections, and were even made for doing so.

The CIA covered this up for years as foreign entities interfered in US elections.

We all knew going into this election that US elections are corrupt, unauditable, and broken. We’ve known this since 2020. They proved us right again.

See the bestsellers that cover everything about the stolen 2020 election.

READ MORE:

White House Source: President Trump Ready to Spring January Surprise

Department of Justice (DOJ) Investigating ‘Thousands of Noncitizen Voters’

The Coup: The Odds of Democrats Winning 29 of 30 Midterm Contested Senate Seats is 1 in 5,510 or 00.018% …It Didn’t Happen!

Taking Back Our Votes: President Trump’s Executive Order Has Election Officials Terrified

President Trump Tackles Election Integrity with Sweeping Executive Order; Will Punish States That Don’t Comply

BOTTOMLINE

Voter-roll inaccuracies, mail-ballot procedures, and voting-machine vulnerabilities are real administrative and security issues that deserve ongoing scrutiny and improvement.

Closest related claims come from Judicial Watch and similar groups citing older estimates (often ~24 million, sometimes framed up to ~30 million) of outdated, inactive, duplicate, deceased, or moved registrations on the rolls.

These draw from analyses of list-maintenance shortfalls under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

Judicial Watch has used litigation to force removals of millions of such names across states (e.g., large cleanups in places like Los Angeles County, Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon).

States routinely identify and remove inactive or ineligible records via National Change of Address data, death records, and cross-checks—Georgia recently targeted hundreds of thousands of inactive ones, for example.⁠

Fraud and irregularities exist and should be prosecuted; Heritage Foundation and state data document cases.

Perfect systems do not exist, and continuous improvement in list maintenance, verification, paper trails, and transparency is warranted.

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