By Rafa Gómez-Santos Martín

January 9, 2026

On January 4, in Miami, a new civil lawsuit was activated, introducing a disruptive and far-reaching element for the power that has governed Venezuela for over a decade.

It is a concrete judicial action, brought by U.S. citizens, directly targeting Nicolás Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez, and other high-ranking officials of the regime for kidnappings, torture, drug trafficking, and the use of hostages as bargaining chips.

The allegations are made under U.S. anti-terrorism law and the RICO statute, a legal mechanism reserved for organized criminal enterprises, not for states acting according to law.

The lawsuit is not criminal, but its reach goes far beyond financial claims. It seeks for a federal court to examine the internal workings of Venezuelan power and determine whether its leaders acted as an organized criminal enterprise.

The procedure is being handled in the Southern District of Florida, a court with extensive experience in complex cases, where the jury’s role and the evaluation of evidence are decisive.

On that same January 4, the plaintiffs took a decisive step by filing a formal request for procedural default against the defendants.

According to the case file, Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez, and the other defendants did not appear or respond within the legal timeframe, despite having been duly notified.

In legal terms, default constitutes an effective waiver to defend oneself at this stage of the process, with very concrete consequences.

If the judge accepts the request, the defendants lose the right to contest the facts alleged in the complaint.

The court can accept the claims as true, and the case enters a stage where the plaintiffs are empowered to request a default judgment.

Such a resolution can establish civil liability, quantify multi-million-dollar damages, and lay the groundwork for future enforcement measures.

The scenario extends beyond financial matters.

An eventual acceptance of the plaintiffs’ argument would entail judicial recognition that Venezuelan power operated as a criminal structure under RICO.

This classification does not apply to legitimate governments or states under the rule of law—it applies to mafias, cartels, and organizations that systematically use power to commit crimes. The legal, political, and moral impact of such a ruling would be difficult to overstate.

This legal path allows victims to claim damages but also leaves documented evidence of practices that for years have been denied, minimized, or justified from comfortable ideological platforms.

Kidnappings, torture, drug trafficking, the use of people as negotiation tools—none of that disappears with propaganda. When a federal jury examines evidence and testimony, narratives are tested against reality.

There is also an international dimension that should not be overlooked.

Public safety and respect for the law do not end at national borders.

Drug trafficking, corruption, and exported violence have direct effects on entire communities, even beyond Venezuela. Law exists precisely to set boundaries when power becomes a threat rather than a guarantee.

It is worth stating clearly. The left, which for years has whitewashed, relativized, or defended the Venezuelan regime, carries clear political and moral responsibility.

Its ideological obsession led it to justify the unjustifiable, attack those demanding order, law, and institutional accountability, and disregard families devastated by repression.

The consequences are evident.

Without legitimate authority, strong institutions, and respect for the law, the state degenerates into a criminal enterprise. Defending order, family, and responsibility is not extreme—it is the minimum foundation of any free society.

A recent civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has advanced, potentially allowing a federal judge to classify the Venezuelan government under Nicolás Maduro as an organized criminal enterprise under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

This case, activated on January 4, 2026, was brought by U.S. citizens as plaintiffs against Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials as defendants.

The suit accuses them of systematic crimes including kidnappings, torture, drug trafficking, and using hostages as bargaining tools, invoking U.S. anti-terrorism laws alongside RICO, which is typically applied to mafias and cartels rather than legitimate governments.

Maduro faces criminal charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses, tied to alleged decades-long partnerships with groups like the FARC, ELN, Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas, and Tren de Aragua to flood the U.S. with thousands of tons of cocaine.

