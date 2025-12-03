By Baxter Dmitry

December 4, 2025

For the first time in history, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been forced to officially acknowledge in an internal memo that COVID-19 shots killed American children – deaths that happened “after and because of” the experimental “emergency use” injection.

This isn’t fringe speculation. This isn’t a leaked WhatsApp message.

This is a high-level FDA document, reviewed by both The New York Times and The Washington Post, in which top regulator Dr. Vinay Prasad calls the finding a “profound revelation” and declares:

“For the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

FDA to tighten vaccine rules after memo ties COVID-19 shot to child deaths

Let that sink in. The same agency that rubber-stamped these shots for babies as young as six months old under “emergency use” is now admitting – on paper – that the experiment went horribly wrong for some kids. Dead wrong.

And they’re not stopping at COVID shots.

Because of these deaths, the FDA is rolling out the most restrictive vaccine approval rules in decades – rules that will ripple across the entire childhood schedule, annual flu shots, and even shots given to pregnant women.

Here’s what the new guidelines demand:

Dr. Prasad went even further, calling the current annual flu-shot program “a catastrophe of low-quality evidence” and demanding pneumonia vaccines finally be held to real-world outcome standards.

This isn’t a minor tweak. This is the FDA admitting the old “safe and effective” playbook was built on fraud.

Former FDA chief scientist Jesse Goodman tried to downplay it, insisting vaccines are already approved with “strong scientific evidence.” But that tired talking point falls apart when the agency itself is citing child deaths as the reason for the overhaul.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary went on Fox News and confirmed the data showing vaccine-linked child deaths were “accumulated during the Biden administration” – meaning officials knew, yet kept pushing the shots on kids anyway.

This seismic shift comes under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has spent two decades warning exactly this day would come.

The childhood vaccine safety task force he just resurrected – long buried by previous administrations – is now active again.

Big Pharma and its paid defenders are already screaming. UC Law professor Dorit Reiss called it “another politically controlled forum” that will make vaccines “less accessible.”

Translation: the gravy train of liability-free billions might be slowing down.

Meanwhile, the FDA has already stopped recommending routine COVID shots for healthy kids and pregnant women, and is openly considering pulling the emergency authorization for Pfizer’s shot in children under five.

Parents have been gaslit for years – told “the science is settled,” shamed for asking questions, even threatened with losing custody of their children.

Now the FDA’s own documents confirm what informed parents knew in their gut: the COVID shots were never proven safe for children, and some kids paid the ultimate price.

This memo isn’t the end. It’s the beginning of accountability.

Every parent who was coerced, every doctor who sounded the alarm and was silenced, every child whose health was sacrificed on the altar of public health – you were right.

The tide has turned. The truth is coming out.

READ MORE:

FDA Not Recommending Newly Approved COVID-19 Vaccine: “The FDA is not your doctor.”

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Ordered to Immediately Stop Working With WHO, Memo Says

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) YANKS COVID SHOTS — Emergency Use Authorizations RESCINDED After Years of Tyranny, Mandates, and Lies

Trump Administration Puts Immediate Pause on FDA, CDC, and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Reports and Posts

BOTTOMLINE

The memo was authored by Dr. Vinay Prasad, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), which oversees vaccine approvals.

It was sent to staff and leaked shortly after. In it, Prasad claims that an internal FDA analysis reviewed 96 reported child deaths (likely from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which collects unverified reports) between 2021 and 2024.

The review allegedly concluded that at least 10 of these deaths occurred “after and because of” COVID-19 vaccines, primarily linked to myocarditis (heart inflammation).

Prasad wrote that this marks “the first time” the FDA would acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines “have killed American children,” and he suggested the actual number could be higher given underreporting.

The memo outlines sweeping reforms to make vaccine approvals more rigorous, which could indirectly affect the entire childhood immunization schedule by raising barriers for new or updated vaccines.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.