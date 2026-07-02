The US GOVERNMENT has a disturbing history of secret experiments on its own citizens, many of which were hidden for decades and only revealed through whistleblowers, lawsuits, or declassified files. These experiments caused lasting harm, including death, psychological trauma, and generational suffering. Many of these experiments violated US law even at the time and were directly sponsored by government agencies including the Centers for Disease Control, the US Military, and the CIA. They remain cautionary tales about unchecked government power and the importance of transparency.