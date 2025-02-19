By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 19, 2025

Two former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials “reassigned for poor performance” were actually reassigned to GITMO detention cells after the President, apparently through his own investigations, unveiled their treachery: The pair had been tipping off media and liberal Congresspeople to imminent ICE raids.

On Tuesday, February 11, Russell Hott and Peter Berg, the two most senior officials in the agency’s enforcement division, were informed via email that they were being demoted and reassigned due to poor performance, malingering, and failure to meet deportation quotas.

As they were already in their respective offices when the emails hit their inboxes, they were told to go home and stay home until positions befitting their skills became available.

Hott and Berg went home but never reached their front doors.

JAG agents holding military arrest warrants had been waiting at both residences.

They apprehended Hott and Berg at their respective curtilages and informed them of their rights; charged as enemy combatants, they had no rights.

Although we have no specifics on Hott’s arrest, we were told by a JAG source that Berg attempted to abscond on foot and had to be tackled and tased.

Berg grumbled as agents cuffed him and insisted he was an innocent man.

“If you’re innocent, why did you run?” an agent asked the dazed and confused Berg.

“I don’t know who you are,” Berg retorted.

“We’re the guys with a warrant saying you told MSNBC and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez where ICE enforcement would take place,” an agent told him.

“That’s wrong. I never did that,” Berg protested.

“You can tell it to a military magistrate,” the agent said.

“Wait. Are you saying I’m going to GITMO?” Berg asked.

“That’s a probable destination,” the agent said.

“Oh, fuck, not GITMO,” Berg wailed, his eyes welling up with tears.

Our source said Berg and Hott arrived at GITMO on Valentine’s Day but were not placed in Camp Delta; instead, they were put in cells at Camp Echo, an expanding compound housing violent South and Central American deportees.

“If they love illegal aliens so much, let them live by them,” our source said.

As of this writing, we cannot conclusively say how President Trump uncovered their betrayal.

Our source, though, suggested that President Trump, a master tactician, had bugged their offices and overheard the pair discussing ways of alerting the media to future ICE raids in sanctuary cities.