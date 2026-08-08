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Kenneth Lee Williams's avatar
Kenneth Lee Williams
Aug 9

Well, attorneys just can't be happy can they? Which would you rather have? Detention or monitoring? It seems that there is NO dispute that the wearers are ILLEGAL ALIENS, and you wanna bitch 'cause you'd rather the ILLEGAL ALIEN get what? No accountability at all?

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Craig's avatar
Craig
Aug 8

I thought Flock safety cameras were for our safety? That sounds like an already failed program.

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