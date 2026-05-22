By Christian K. Caruzo

May 22, 2026

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday announced that Cuba’s nonagenarian communist dictator Raúl Castro has been indicted over his role in the killing of four Americans in February 1996.

Speaking at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida, acting AG Blanche announced that Castro and five co-defendants have been charged with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, as well as other charges including destruction of aircraft and four individual counts of murder.

“My message today is clear, the United States and President Trump does not — and will not — forget its citizens,” acting AG Blanche said.

“President Trump is committed to restoring a very simple but important principle: If you kill Americans we will pursue you, no matter who you are, what title you hold — and in this case, no matter how much time has passed,” he emphasized.

The charges stem from an April indictment by a U.S. grand jury in Florida that was unsealed on Wednesday, May 20, and are related to Castro and the other co-defendants’ involvement in the shooting of two civilian planes belonging to the Miami-based anti-communist charity organization Brothers to the Rescue in 1996, which killed four Americans.

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) explained during the press conference that Castro faces up to life imprisonment on charges of conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals.

Castro, who allegedly “retired” from ruling Cuba in 2018, has remained the sole true dictator of the island nation since he succeeded his late brother Fidel Castro in the late 2000s.

The indictment marks the first time in nearly 70 years that the Castro regime has been in power that senior members of the communist regime have been charged in the U.S. for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens.

February 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of the murder of Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre, Mario de la Peña, and Pablo Morales — four American members of Brothers to the Rescue.

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The group carried out humanitarian airplane missions during the 1990s balsero (“rafter”) migrant crisis, rescuing Cubans adrift at sea as they desperately attempted to flee from communism.

On February 24, 1996, Brothers to the Rescue sent three planes over international waters to conduct one such rescue mission.

The Cuban communist regime shot down two of the planes, killing the four American citizens, and gave chase to the third plane, which managed to successfully escape the relentless pursuit of Cuban Air Force MiG fighter jets.

The Spanish newspaper El País recounted that, in 2006, Cuban journalist Wilfredo Cancio obtained an audio recording presumptively recorded during the 1996 incident in which Raúl Castro is allegedly heard instructing to shoot down the Brothers to the Rescue planes.

Cancio originally reported on the audio recording for El Nuevo Herald in 2006, right as Raúl Castro was in the process of succeeding his late brother Fidel as dictator of Cuba.

Cancio asserted to El País on Tuesday that “what makes that recording significant is that it provides audio evidence of Raúl Castro taking full responsibility.”

USA Today reported on Wednesday morning that the same recording mentioned by Cancio was acquired by U.S. intelligence agencies in the past, but the audio was never released by the administration of the late President Bill Clinton and never acted upon by his successors.

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According to USA Today, the recording features Cuban officials discussing the shootdown — and, most importantly, features Raúl Castro explicitly confessing how he ordered the Cuban MiG fighter jets to take down the Brothers to the Rescue planes.

The tape has reportedly been shared among U.S. intelligence officials and lawmakers “for decades” but never acted upon.

A declassified U.S. memo reportedly claims that officials had not considered that the tape included Raúl Castro’s voice until reporters called and made that connection.

“I told them [the MiG pilots] to try to knock them down over [Cuban] territory, but they [the Brothers to the Rescue aircraft] would enter Havana and go away,” Raúl Castro’s presumptive voice is heard say on the recording, according to USA Today.

“Of course, with one of those missiles, air-to-air, what comes down is a ball of fire that will fall on the city… Well, knock them down into the sea when they reappear.”

The Cuban communist regime has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the killing of the Brothers to the Rescue members and, on late Tuesday night, claimed in a message published on social media that the incident is a “hoax.”

The Embassy claimed that Cuba had allegedly “notified” America at the time that it had the “legal obligation” to halt the rescue flights.

The chosen date for Wednesday’s announcement holds special significance for the Cuban community, as May 20 marks Cuba’s Independence Day. Cubans this year are celebrating the 124th anniversary of May 20, 1902 — the date when Cuba seceded from Spain.

The communist Castro regime strictly forbids Cubans from observing their own national holiday.

Instead, the ruling communists force the nation to celebrate July 26 to commemorate the anniversary of Fidel Castro’s 1953 terrorist attack on the Moncada military garrison, referring to the terrorist attack as Cuba’s “true” independence day.

In a statement honoring Cuba’s Independence Day, President Donald Trump emphasized that his commitment to the Cuban people is “ironclad,” stressing that America will not tolerate a rogue state sponsor of terrorism such as Cuba 90 miles away from American shores.

President Trump further affirmed that the U.S. “will not rest until the people of Cuba once again have the freedom their forefathers fought so valiantly to establish over 100 years ago.”

“On this Cuban Independence Day, our Republic stands in solidarity with the Cuban people and with the millions of Cuban-Americans who have so profoundly enriched the life of our Nation. Many of them came to these shores with nothing, built extraordinary lives, and embraced with their whole hearts the constitutional way of life that makes America the greatest country on earth,” President Trump wrote.

“Today, we salute them and remember all those who have sacrificed for a free Cuba, and we look with confidence toward a new Golden Age for the island and its people,” he continued.

Cuban figurehead “president” Miguel Díaz-Canel reminded the world of the Castro regime’s contempt for May 20 in a social media post in which he claimed that the date means “intervention, interference, dispossession, frustration.”

“There is only one thing to be grateful for on that day: that it instilled in the Cubans of that era an anti-imperialist sentiment that every subsequent generation has felt grow deeper in the face of new and constant threats to the independence and sovereignty of the homeland,” his message read in part.

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a superseding indictment on May 20, 2026, charging former Cuban President Raúl Castro and five other Cuban officials with crimes related to the February 24, 1996, shoot-down of two unarmed civilian aircraft operated by the Miami-based humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue (Hermanos al Rescate).

Brothers to the Rescue conducted humanitarian flights over the Florida Straits to spot Cuban migrants in distress at sea.

On the day of the incident, Cuban MiG fighter jets, under the military chain of command overseen by Raúl Castro, fired air-to-air missiles at two of the planes (tail numbers N2456S and N5485S) while they were in international airspace—outside Cuban territorial waters.

All four people on board were killed: A third plane escaped.

The indictment alleges the attack was premeditated, with Cuban intelligence having infiltrated the group earlier to gather flight details and pilots conducting training exercises in the weeks prior.

This is the first time a senior Cuban leader has faced U.S. criminal charges for the incident (a lower-level Cuban spy, Gerardo Hernandez, was previously convicted in the U.S. for conspiracy). One co-defendant, Luis Raul Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez, is already in U.S. custody on a separate immigration-related matter.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum of death or life imprisonment on the murder and conspiracy counts (plus up to five years per aircraft destruction count).

Raúl Castro, now 94 and living in Cuba, is unlikely to be extradited.

The indictment is largely symbolic and serves as a step toward long-sought accountability for the victims’ families, many of whom attended related events in Miami.

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