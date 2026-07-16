By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 17, 2026

A massive limestone cave in Iran’s Zagros mountain range purportedly holds a tantalizing artifact of unknown origin: conical, translucent stalactites that unnaturally and permanently glow red and project an impenetrable force field that blocks matter and energy.

The Iranian government allegedly discovered them in 1983 during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, after the Islamic Republic of Iran Army tracked an Iraqi platoon to an ancient, uncharted chasm in the Zagros Mountains.

Outnumbered and outgunned, the Iraqis, hoping to elude their pursuers, sought refuge in a cave, but descended only 150’ into the depths of the earth before encountering an unseen barrier beyond which lay crimson icicles hanging from the ceiling.

Unable to proceed, the befuddled Iraqis backtracked but, upon reaching the surface, found themselves surrounded by IRGC commandos. The Iraqis died where they stood, shredded by a phalanx of fire.

Suspecting more invaders might be lurking in a cave, the IRGC went below and was stopped by the transparent barricade.

By December 1983, the United States’ vast intelligence apparatus, managed by CIA Director William Cassey, caught wind of the firefight and the unexplained stalactites and mythical energy field.

The preeminent surveillance technologies of today’s era didn’t exist back then, but spooks on the ground and Keyhole electro-optical spy satellites, which couldn’t penetrate limestone but did photograph Iranian troops massing near a seemingly irrelevant and tactically useless cave.

Simultaneously, US intelligence assets in Iran learned through sources they had cultivated that the Iranian military was protecting an “archeological find” that Tehran had alluringly codenamed “Red Ice.”

Truckloads of scientific gear and teams of scientists had been sent to the site.

Around Christmas 1983, the CIA eavesdroppers overheard Tehran referring to “Red Ice” as an “exotic technology” that could be weaponized to conquer Iraq and other nations threatening Iran’s sovereignty.

Purportedly, impulsive IRGC troops thought they could destroy the field with small arms fire and unleashed fierce volleys of gunfire. Bullets bounced off the barrier and, in a few instances, ricocheted back at the shooters.

The Iranians had briefly considered blasting but abandoned the idea for fear of collapsing the cave and destroying the “Red Ice” or making it forever unrecoverable.

What the CIA knows, or thinks it knows, seldom stays confined to the CIA, and by early 1984, the MOSSAD had dispatched agents to investigate the supernatural cave.

If anything, the MOSSAD is cunning, inventive, and ruthlessly efficient, and its agents are experts at everything from assassination to deep, covert infiltration.

However, the agents never returned to Israel, and neither the CIA nor the MOSSAD heard any rumors or radio chatter hinting at what fate befell them.

Unable to breach the field, the IRGC stationed 500 men in and around the cave, as well as machine gun emplacements and anti-aircraft artillery.

Today, 43 years later, a large contingent of Iranian soldiers still guards the cave.

There are gaps in this story RRN can’t fill at this time.

The information in this story was supplied by former and current US intelligence officials who spoke on condition of “deep background,” meaning a journalist can use a source’s information to shape a story but cannot quote him, even anonymously.

Fast forward to February 2026. On February 23, CIA Director John Ratcliffe fielded a call from his Israeli counterpart, MOSSAD Director Roman Gofman, who claimed to have reasonably reliable intelligence suggesting that Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology (MRST) was months away from bringing down the force field and accessing—and perhaps harnessing—the “Red Ice.”

For decades, the American public has been told Iran must be defeated because it’s on the verge of developing enriched uranium for nuclear warheads.

The alleged threat has been perpetually imminent for 40 years. What if the danger was never a nuclear one? What if the nuclear threat is a smokescreen?

Information we’ve gathered gives credence to that supposition.

On April 3, the US military launched a massive combat search and rescue operation to recover an aircrew whose F-15 had been shot down behind enemy lines.

The pilot was recovered within hours, while the Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) was extracted early on April 5 following a sprawling, overnight special operations mission.

Concurrently, a US Special Forces team and Kurdish guides were helo-dropped a few kilometers south of an IRGC mobile command center staffed with a dozen soldiers and MRST scientists.

This annex was 16 kilometers from the cave and ostensibly held decades of research material about the cave, the crystals, and Iran’s efforts to access them.

Special Forces had orders to retrieve that data by any means necessary.

The mission was successful but not casualty-free. One of the Kurdish guides turned out to be an IRGC informant wired for sound.

As the Special Forces team neared the compound, the guide started shouting, “The Americans are here, the Americans are here,” into a miniature microphone concealed under the lapel of his shirt.

He was the first to die; a Special Forces soldier shot him between the eyes. IRGC troops poured out from two tents, spraying gunfire in all directions. The two sides exchanged intense volleys of gunfire.

Special Forces prevailed but lost two of their own.

Inside a tent, four MRST lay dead on the floor, entry wounds and powder burns on every forehead. The IRGC had murdered them to prevent them from being taken hostage. They also shot the screens, and only the screens, of four laptops on a table.

A helicopter exfiltrated the team and fallen soldiers before an entire company of IRGC arrived at the camp.

Presently, RRN doesn’t know what, if any, valuable data those laptops hold, and we’re ill-equipped to speculate on the origin or nature of the “Red Ice.”

Brass tacks: If the Iran war is a pretext for obtaining exotic or alien technology, the United States has spent over $200 billion—factoring the cost of repairing damaged US military installations in the Middle East—on what could be the most seismic conspiracy in human history.

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