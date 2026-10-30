By STACY LIBERATORE

October 30, 2026

America’s ability to command its nuclear forces during a crisis is being put to the test in sweeping military drills.

A Tuesday statement confirmed that US Strategic Command’s annual Global Thunder 27 exercise is underway, with officials warning Americans could see more bombers and support aircraft flying overhead.

The operation simulates complex scenarios to test military decision-making, communications, and retaliation capabilities.

The drills aim to keep America’s nuclear forces ready, safe and secure, ensuring they can operate effectively and deter an attack.

Flight data tracked B-52 bombers departing Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and multiple E-6B Mercury aircraft operating over the US in the past few hours.

Known as ‘doomsday planes,’ the E-6Bs serve as flying command and communications centers, keeping national leaders connected to America’s nuclear forces.

Aviation notices outlined temporary airspace reservations over parts of the Atlantic, Pacific and Florida potentially linked to Global Thunder, with one explicitly naming the nuclear exercise.

Officials stressed that Global Thunder is an annual exercise and is not a response to any country or current world events.

The US military has launched a nuclear readiness drill aimed at keeping America’s nuclear forces ready, safe and secure, ensuring they can operate effectively and deter an attack

Aviation notices outlined temporary airspace reservations over parts of the Atlantic, Pacific and Florida potentially linked to Global Thunder, with one explicitly naming the nuclear exercise

Global Thunder 27 started on October 22 and is expected to last roughly 10 days.

Although the drills have been underway for days, reports of military aircraft flying over America have only surfaced in the past day.

At least five doomsday planes were seen Tuesday afternoon, with another reported this morning that left Oklahoma and is moving northwest.

Flight-tracking data also showed B-52 bombers heading north from the Minot area in North Dakota into Canada, while others followed looping routes over Louisiana and Mississippi.

A B-1B Lancer bomber was also tracked over western Texas.

America’s nuclear forces are built around three branches, known collectively as the nuclear triad: land-based missiles, ballistic missile submarines and long-range bombers.

The land-based component consists of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles housed in hardened underground silos.

At sea, submarines carry nuclear-armed Trident II missiles, while B-52 and B-2 bombers provide the airborne component.

At least five doomsday planes were seen Tuesday afternoon, with another reported this morning

Together, these forces give national leaders several ways to respond to an attack, helping preserve the ability to retaliate even if part of the nuclear force is targeted.

The E-6B, based on Boeing’s commercial 707 aircraft, carries specialized communications equipment designed to maintain contact between national leaders and nuclear forces.

Its equipment includes long trailing wire antennas used for very-low-frequency communications with ballistic missile submarines.

The aircraft also carries an airborne launch control system that can facilitate the launch of America’s land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Flight-tracking data also showed B-52 bombers heading north from the Minot area in North Dakota into Canada, while others followed looping routes over Louisiana and Mississippi

The E-6B, based on Boeing’s commercial 707 aircraft, carries specialized communications equipment designed to maintain contact between national leaders and nuclear forces

The B-1B Lancer, meanwhile, operates exclusively with conventional weapons.

The Air Force eliminated its nuclear mission in 1994 and completed its conversion to conventional-only status in 2011.

The flight maps show aircraft movements, but do not establish their weapons loads or confirm that every aircraft pictured was participating in Global Thunder.

A series of aviation notices set aside blocks of airspace, allocating defined areas of sky for specified periods, allowing controllers to separate planned activity from other aircraft.

The clearest link to the nuclear exercise is an Atlantic reservation named ‘Global Thunder (Oak Bravo),’ extending from the ocean’s surface to approximately 25,000 feet.

It was scheduled to run from 10 am Eastern on Tuesday, October 27, until 11 pm Friday, October 30.

Other notices reserved airspace over the Atlantic, Pacific and Florida, with one warning pilots to exercise ‘extreme caution.’

Separate notices extended operating hours at Minot Air Force Base and limited Whiteman Air Force Base to official business.

None explicitly linked these measures to Global Thunder.

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BOTTOMLINE

This is a real but routine annual exercise — not a sudden crisis response or sign of imminent nuclear war.

It refers to Global Thunder 27, U.S. Strategic Command’s (USSTRATCOM) yearly nuclear command-and-control drill.

It began on October 22, 2026, and has been described as lasting roughly 10 days.

Officials explicitly stated it “is not in response to actions by any nation, other actors or current world events” and that increased bomber and other aircraft flights can be expected, “as in previous years.”

Global Thunder tests the systems, personnel, and procedures for commanding the U.S. nuclear triad:

Land-based Minuteman III ICBMs

Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines with Trident missiles

Nuclear-capable bombers (primarily B-52H Stratofortresses, plus B-2As)

It covers command post exercises, field training, communications resilience (NC3), and coordination across the strategic enterprise. Similar versions ran in prior years (e.g., Global Thunder 26 in October 2025).

It can include integration with allies; recent activity has featured B-52s working with UK and Norwegian forces.

The E-6B Mercury (Navy TACAMO aircraft, based at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma) is what headlines call the “doomsday plane.”

It provides survivable airborne Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications: very-low-frequency trailing-wire links to submerged ballistic-missile submarines, plus Looking Glass airborne command-post and launch-control capabilities for ICBMs if ground systems are unavailable.

These are standard assets for such exercises; they are not unique to this one.

In short: this is standard, scheduled nuclear-enterprise training that occurs every year to keep the deterrent force ready.

The visible flights are consistent with what USSTRATCOM said to expect.

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