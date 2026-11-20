By Georgina Jedikovska

November 20, 2026

A new type of transistor that can make computers up to 1,000 times faster and more energy-efficient has recently been unveiled by a research team in the US.

The chip, called M3BOLT, uses magnetic and sound waves to process information instead of relying on conventional transistor switching.

It was made by scientists at the University of Michigan (U-M) and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

To develop the device, the research team received funding of up to USD 6 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

They believe that it could make computers 100 to 1,000 times faster.

According to the researchers, it could also overcome the limitations of traditional transistors and significantly reduce energy consumption.

“The ability to harness and process information could scale tremendously,” PhD, an associate professor of materials science at U-M, and project leader, disclosed.

A Transistor Alternative

A computer processor has billions of transistors. They switch on and off rapidly to process data and carry out instructions.

Producers have spent decades shrinking them to boost computer performance and reduce the energy consumption.

But as transistors get smaller, they become less efficient.

That’s because electrons can pass through them even when they are switched off, which wastes energy.

As per the team, conventional transistors could hit their theoretical energy-efficiency limits by 2037.

To overcome this challenge, the scientists designed M3BOLT using a ferroelectric crystal called lead magnesium niobate-lead titanate (PMN-PT) and a thin layer of magnetic iron-gallium alloy.

The crystal changes its internal electrical orientation once an electric field is applied.

This change, in turn, influences the magnetic properties of the iron-gallium layer, and results in waves known as magnons.

These can travel through the material, with very little resistance, and reduce the energy lost as heat.

Since the magnetic waves could achieve terahertz frequencies, they could enable computers to process information hundreds of times faster than the consumer gigahertz processors used nowadays.

Processing and Storing Data

However, the device could also process and store information.

To achieve this, the researchers need to change the magnetic orientation of the iron-gallium layer, to switch between magnetic and nonmagnetic sound waves.

These two states, could serve as 1 and 0 states, instead of the two voltage levels in current transistors.

Notably, the magnetic orientation would stay unchanged even after the power is switched off.

This means the same material could potentially process information and retain stored data without a continuous power supply.

This design could save energy by reducing data transfers.

“Autonomous or mobile devices could carry better computers without huge power supplies,” Heron stated in a press release.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison team will now use computer simulations to study the chip’s performance and identify potential material defects.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan team will continue to develop the materials, devices, and circuits necessary to make the technology work in real computers.

Wei LU, PhD, an engineering professor at U-M, shared that the team is currently focused on devices for low-power applications.

“But imagine that someday we can build supercomputers with them,” Wei concluded. “You might not need a nuclear power plant to run a large data center.”

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BOTTOMLINE

This article refers to early-stage research on the M3BOLT (Multiferroic Magnetoelectric–Magnetoacoustic Beyond-charge Logic via Tunable Transmission) device from University of Michigan Engineering (with University of Wisconsin-Madison partners), funded by up to $6 million from DARPA’s Fast and Curious program.⁠

Announced in October 2026, it is an alternative to conventional transistors that uses magnetic waves (magnons) and sound waves (phonons) instead of electron charge flow.

Researchers project it could enable computers that are 100 to 1,000 times faster and more energy-efficient, while also offering non-volatile memory.⁠

The device stacks a ferroelectric crystal (PMN-PT: lead magnesium niobate-lead titanate) with a thin film of magnetic iron-gallium alloy.

An electric field flips the charge orientation in the PMN-PT, which induces wobbling magnetic poles (magnons) in the iron-gallium layer.

These magnetic waves travel with very little resistance (less heat loss) and can operate at terahertz frequencies—potentially hundreds of times faster than today’s gigahertz consumer processors.⁠

Flipping the magnetic orientations stops the magnetic waves, leaving ordinary sound waves.

The two states (magnetic vs. non-magnetic waves) can represent 1 and 0. The magnetic orientation is retained when power is off, so the same material can handle both logic and memory, reducing data movement between components.⁠

These speed and efficiency gains are projections based on the underlying physics and modeling, not measured results from a completed, integrated processor.

The work is still in the materials, device, and circuit development stage, with UW-Madison providing simulations to guide design and account for defects.

Researchers are initially targeting extremely low-power applications; broader uses (including potential supercomputers that could cut data-center power needs dramatically) are longer-term goals.

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