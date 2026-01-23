Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Brown's avatar
Tim Brown
3h

PIG agitators need to have their heads bashed in and then off to jail!!

Reply
Share
TCG Global's avatar
TCG Global
3h

You stupid fuck! This kind of shit gets people killed and starts civil wars, go back to China and fucking kill yourself.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture