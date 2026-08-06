Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mrrobb's avatar
mrrobb
Aug 6

Just MORE Governments CONTROL..Millions will just shrug and blow it off....

Cure::: The real cure is with the usa of a 'Lead Implant Unit." or LIU....and LIU are availale new or used....

Interesting how the zUS MIlitary was used several time to CONTROL ITS CITIZENS anbd openly allowed TO MURDER US Citizens in COLD BLOOD and often on their own land.....as in Waco Texas when the cunt Janet Wineo gave the OK to the US MILITARY to MURTDER in COLD BLOOD Children and unarmed families....Meantime the US MILITARY with over 100 armed snipers were dispatched to Ruby Ridge tp 'Serve a search warrent on Rand.....well the SNIPPERS surounde the cabin in the mountains ...and shot into the canin killing Randys 14 yo boy , his wife and the baby she was carring...YEAH>>>>THIS IS ALREADY what the "FREE USA IS ALL ABOUT!!!!!!!!!

Oh we can go on.....Kent State...where the US MILITARY MURDERED students....or WoundedKnee where the US MILITARY slaughtered about 500 UNARMED women and kids and families....

OR 1863 whee the US MILITARY HUNG FirstNation Native Americans ....président Lincoln told the Hangmen to wait until after christnas to HANG 38 Native men..with NO REAL TRIAL..>>>>>>

1862 Mankato mass execution

Hanging of 38 Dakota men

Following the Dakota War of 1862, the U.S. government executed 38 Dakota men in Mankato, Minnesota, on December 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in American history. In the course of the conflict, 358 American settlers, 77 soldiers, and 36 militia had been killed. A military commission assembled in the aftermath carried out rushed trials of the Dakota men, some lasting only minutes, and ultimately sentencing 307 to death Continued in Wikipedia

OH this just a few of the great actions of the US MILITARY.......NOT the Bastard Trump wantsUNLeash the US MILITARY on YOU because they don't like you..or agree wityh you???

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture