US Military Creates New Command to Target Cartels in the Americas
US Expands Operations Against Cartels Throughout the Western Hemisphere - Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The new Joint Task Force–Western Hemisphere replaces the temporary Joint Task Force Southern Spear
August 7, 2026
The U.S. Southern Command has activated a new military headquarters to coordinate operations against drug cartels and other transnational criminal organizations across the Western Hemisphere, marking a significant reorganization of the military’s regional security mission.
The new Joint Task Force–Western Hemisphere, activated Monday, replaces Joint Task Force Southern Spear, a temporary command established in 2025, with a permanent headquarters responsible for coordinating military operations with partner nations across Latin America and the Caribbean.
SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan described the new organization as the military’s “action arm” for the hemisphere, saying it would intensify pressure on criminal organizations that threaten the United States and its regional allies.
“We will locate, close with, and destroy these threats,” Donovan said in a video announcing the activation.
“We will apply total systemic friction to these organizations... We are now changing the game.” The activation is the latest step in the Trump administration’s effort to expand the military’s role in combating transnational criminal organizations alongside regional partners.
Unlike its predecessor, the new task force is designed as a permanent operational headquarters, bringing intelligence, surveillance, operational planning and multinational military coordination under a single command.
The headquarters will operate alongside the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, an alliance of 18 countries established earlier this year to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinate regional operations against organized crime.
According to SOUTHCOM, which is based in Doral, the command will integrate intelligence and surveillance capabilities, support maritime interdiction operations, oversee multinational planning and expand joint military training with partner nations. It will also coordinate humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations when needed.
Donovan selected Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin Jarrard to lead the new headquarters.
Jarrard most recently commanded U.S. military support for State Department-led disaster relief operations following the devastating June earthquakes in Venezuela.
Although SOUTHCOM did not identify specific criminal organizations, officials said the headquarters will maintain sustained pressure on drug-trafficking networks and other groups that undermine regional security.
The activation also formalizes a broader restructuring within SOUTHCOM.
Joint Task Force Southern Spear, created in October 2025 under the II Marine Expeditionary Force, has now been replaced by a standing headquarters intended to provide continuous command and control for regional military operations.
Military officials said the new structure is designed to improve coordination with allied governments, accelerate decision-making and increase the tempo of multinational operations against criminal organizations operating across national borders.
SOUTHCOM said the creation of the new task force reinforces its broader strategy of combining military capabilities with multinational partnerships to strengthen regional security while enhancing the command’s ability to respond rapidly to crises throughout the Western Hemisphere.
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BOTTOMLINE
The U.S. military has created a new command to target drug cartels in the Americas, known as the Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM).
This command, activated by the U.S. Southern Command, is designed to coordinate military operations against drug cartels and other transnational criminal organizations across the Western Hemisphere.
The new command replaces the temporary Joint Task Force Southern Spear and is intended to be a permanent operational headquarters, bringing intelligence, surveillance, operational planning, and multinational military coordination under a single command.
The JTF-WHEM will integrate intelligence and surveillance capabilities, support maritime interdiction operations, oversee multinational planning, and expand joint military training with partner nations.
It will also coordinate humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations when needed.
It operates alongside the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), an alliance of 18 partner nations formed earlier in 2026 (linked to the “Shield of the Americas” initiative and a March 2026 conference/summit).
The command’s mission is to systematically disrupt drug trafficking networks that threaten the United States and its regional allies, changing the game in the region.
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Just MORE Governments CONTROL..Millions will just shrug and blow it off....
Cure::: The real cure is with the usa of a 'Lead Implant Unit." or LIU....and LIU are availale new or used....
Interesting how the zUS MIlitary was used several time to CONTROL ITS CITIZENS anbd openly allowed TO MURDER US Citizens in COLD BLOOD and often on their own land.....as in Waco Texas when the cunt Janet Wineo gave the OK to the US MILITARY to MURTDER in COLD BLOOD Children and unarmed families....Meantime the US MILITARY with over 100 armed snipers were dispatched to Ruby Ridge tp 'Serve a search warrent on Rand.....well the SNIPPERS surounde the cabin in the mountains ...and shot into the canin killing Randys 14 yo boy , his wife and the baby she was carring...YEAH>>>>THIS IS ALREADY what the "FREE USA IS ALL ABOUT!!!!!!!!!
Oh we can go on.....Kent State...where the US MILITARY MURDERED students....or WoundedKnee where the US MILITARY slaughtered about 500 UNARMED women and kids and families....
OR 1863 whee the US MILITARY HUNG FirstNation Native Americans ....président Lincoln told the Hangmen to wait until after christnas to HANG 38 Native men..with NO REAL TRIAL..>>>>>>
1862 Mankato mass execution
Hanging of 38 Dakota men
Following the Dakota War of 1862, the U.S. government executed 38 Dakota men in Mankato, Minnesota, on December 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in American history. In the course of the conflict, 358 American settlers, 77 soldiers, and 36 militia had been killed. A military commission assembled in the aftermath carried out rushed trials of the Dakota men, some lasting only minutes, and ultimately sentencing 307 to death Continued in Wikipedia
OH this just a few of the great actions of the US MILITARY.......NOT the Bastard Trump wantsUNLeash the US MILITARY on YOU because they don't like you..or agree wityh you???