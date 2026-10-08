By Barak Ravid

October 8, 2026

The Pentagon instructed U.S. Central Command several days ago to conclude preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran, U.S. officials said.

Why it Matters:

The directive didn’t include a specific date for launching strikes, and President Trump hasn’t made any final decisions.

But U.S. and Israeli sources say it could happen before the U.S. midterm election and possibly the Israeli elections a week earlier.

The Big Picture:

If major combat operations resume, they’re expected to include massive bombing of Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear targets, sources say.

Resuming the war in the next three to four weeks could influence the midterm elections, in part because oil prices might rise in response.

“The Department’s job is to develop and present military options to the President,” a Pentagon official told Axios.

A White House official said President Trump has all options available at any time.

“The U.S. is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Iran has been decimated, and things will go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way,” the official said. “President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States.”

The Atlantic reported earlier Wednesday that President Trump is weighing striking Iran before the midterm election.

Driving the News:

On Friday, President Trump’s national security team met at Camp David for several hours to discuss the war and other issues.

Scoop: President Trump’s top national security aides meet secretly at Camp David on Iran, Yemen

An Israeli official told Axios that part of the meeting focused on a possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the meeting that it focused on “long-term” foreign policy planning.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran haven’t made any progress. Qatari mediators are still waiting for an Iranian response to a U.S. counterproposal that included demands for nuclear concessions.

“The discussion about possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran has increased. The chances of it happening before the elections is not high but we don’t rule it out. After the midterms the chances of it happening increase significantly,” a second Israeli official said.

Behind the Scenes:

President Trump spoke Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was their second call in days, after barely speaking for many weeks.

A U.S. official said President Trump and Netanyahu spoke about “remembrance and respect for the victims of the October 7 massacre.”

The call took place after Netanyahu held a meeting with his national security team about Iran, the first Israeli official said.

Netanyahu spoke to Rubio on Monday.

If major combat operations resume, they will most likely be with the U.S. and Israel working in tandem and with the Israeli military participating.

The two Israeli officials said the Iranian regime is desperate and paranoid, which might lead it to strike first.

They said the Iranians have suffered two surprise attacks and don’t want to experience a third.

Between the Lines:

Resumption of the war could also affect the Israeli elections, since Iran would likely fire hundreds of ballistic missiles at the country in retaliation.

A renewed escalation — or even a heightened state of tension or emergency — could benefit Netanyahu politically and prevent his opponents from attacking him in the final stretch of the campaign.

READ MORE:

US Removes All Bombers Used in the Iran War from the UK’s RAF Fairford Base

Iran Has a Problem: A New Report Declares Crude Flows Through the Strait of Hormuz Have Hit Pre-War Levels

US Embassies Urge US Citizens to Leave Middle East Amid Potential for “Unforeseen Escalation” as President Trump Weighs Massive Attack Targeting Iranian Energy Sites

U.S. Orders Evacuations as Iran Threatens Retaliation, Raising Fears of Imminent Strike

BOTTOMLINE

The Pentagon has directed U.S. Central Command to finish preparations for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

President Trump has not made a final decision, and the order included no specific launch date.

U.S. and Israeli sources told the Axios that any resumption could occur before the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, and possibly before Israeli elections roughly a week earlier, though one Israeli official described the pre-election odds as not high and said the chances rise significantly afterward.

A resumption in the next three to four weeks could affect oil prices and the political calendar.

If major operations restart, sources said they would likely involve large-scale strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, other infrastructure, and nuclear-related targets, with the U.S. and Israel expected to operate in tandem.

A White House official told Axios: “The U.S. is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Iran has been decimated, and things will go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way. President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States.”

A Pentagon official said the department’s role is to develop and present options.

CENTCOM has asserted that commercial traffic, including substantial oil volumes, is moving through the Strait of Hormuz under U.S. and partner control, while Iranian officials have disputed that and claimed the strait remains restricted until demands are met.

The reports rely on anonymous U.S. and Israeli officials; no public presidential order to strike has been issued.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.