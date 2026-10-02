By Rasmus Senator

October 2, 2026

For more than six decades, the U.S. military has not carried out an execution. Now, that could change.

According to documents, the U.S. Army is preparing for the possible executions of no less than four prisoners on military death row.

The death penalty in the U.S. has been heavily debated for years and years.

Some argue it’s reasonable – a life for a life, etc. – and more economical, while others focus on the moral side of it, arguing it’s inhuman.

However, the death penalty is still very much active in many states. And soon, more executions could be on the agenda, this time by orders from the top.

On his very first day back in the White House, President Trump made his position on the death penalty clear.

He signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to pursue capital punishment more aggressively, after the criminal Biden administration had paused federal executions.

Federal executions had also stopped during treasonous Barack Obama’s presidency.

During his time in office, Obama commuted the death sentence of military death-row prisoner Dwight Loving to life in prison without parole. Loving had been convicted of murdering two soldiers in 1988.

An internal planning document reportedly instructs Army officials to prepare for the executions if President Donald Trump approves the death sentences of the four prisoners.

The plans would only move forward if President Trump signs off on the death sentences, according to reports.

The internal document, called Operation Resolute Justice, was issued in February.

U.S Military ‘Prepares’ for First Execution in Over 60 years

It outlines plans to transfer prisoners from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to the federal execution facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Terre Haute facility was used for a series of federal executions during Donald Trump’s first presidency.

Nidal Malik Hasan , President Donald Trump. Credit: Getty Images

For more than six decades, the U.S military has not carried out an execution. Now, that could change. According to documents, the U.S. Army is preparing for the possible executions of no less than four prisoners on military death row..

The U.S military has not executed anyone in more than 60 years. The last was in 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was put to death after being convicted of raping and attempting to murder an 11-year-old girl in Austria.

The Army’s own legal journal confirmed in May 2026 that Bennett remains the most recent US service member to be executed.

Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith told ABC News a few months ago that preparations for a possible execution are part of the military’s routine contingency planning.

Army Lays Groundwork for Death Row Executions if President Trump Gives Approval

“Exercises regarding this operation have been conducted regularly for the past 20 years. These drills are a standard component of our continued planning and preparation if the president approves a death sentence,” Smith said.

She added that at that time, no direct orders had been received from the president.

However, the internal plan is said to direct several Army organizations to prepare for – and facilitate – executions “no later than 150 days from the date of presidential approval of the death sentences.”

Former Army Major’s Death Sentence Could be Approved by President Donald Trump

As per the Army’s May 2026 legal review, four prisoners are currently on death row in the U.S. military system: Ronald Gray, Hasan Akbar, Timothy Hennis, and Nidal Hasan.

Former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan’s death sentence could potentially move forward. He was convicted for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting in Texas, one of the deadliest attacks on a U.S. military base.

Thirteen people were killed, and 32 others were wounded.

The Army’s legal journal says Hasan was convicted by a general court-martial in 2013 and sentenced to death. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said in September that he is seeking the death penalty for Hasan.

“I am 100 percent committed to ensuring the death penalty is carried out for Nidal Hasan. This savage terrorist deserves the harshest lawful punishment for his 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood. The victims and survivors deserve justice without delay,” Hegseth said in a statement sent to KWTX by the Pentagon.

In this undated handout photo from the website of the U.S. Government Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences downloaded on November 6, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, the U.S. Army doctor named as a suspect in the shooting death of 13 people and the wounding of 31 others at Fort Hood, Texas November 5, is pictured. (Photo by U.S. Government Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences via Getty Images)

Another prisoner on military death row is former Army specialist Ronald Gray, who served as a cook with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Gray was convicted in 1988 of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and three counts of rape.

Could Mark First U.S Military Execution Since 1961

President George W. Bush approved Gray’s execution in July 2008, and an execution date was initially set for December that year.

However, a federal judge later put the execution on hold. Another judge eventually lifted that stay in 2016.

Gray remains the only prisoner currently on military death row whose execution has previously received presidential approval.

Another prisoner is former Master Sgt. Timothy Hennis, who was convicted of raping and killing a woman and murdering her two young daughters.

The fourth man is former Army Sgt. Hasan Akbar, who was convicted of killing two officers and attempting to murder 16 others in 2003.

He was sentenced to death by a general court-martial in 2005.

Time will tell whether the prisoners will be executed or perhaps imprisoned for the rest of their lives.

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BOTTOMLINE

In June 2026, ABC News reviewed an internal Army planning document issued in February titled “Operation Resolute Justice.”

It directs coordination with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer condemned prisoners from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to the federal execution facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, and sets an internal target of completing preparations and carrying out any executions no later than 150 days after presidential approval.

Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith stated that related exercises have been conducted regularly for about 20 years as standard contingency planning, and that the service had not received a specific order from the president.

Later September 2026 reports (including from outlets summarizing the same planning) continued to note that no execution had been ordered or scheduled.Under Article 71 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a court-martial death sentence cannot be carried out until approved by the president (after appellate review is final).

As of the Army’s May 2026 legal review and subsequent reporting, four men are on military death row:

Ronald Gray, convicted in 1988 of multiple murders and rapes.

Hasan Akbar, convicted for a 2003 grenade and shooting attack in Kuwait that killed two officers and wounded others.

Timothy Hennis, convicted in a military retrial of a 1985 triple murder.

Nidal Hasan, a former Army major and psychiatrist, convicted in 2013 and sentenced to death for the November 5, 2009, Fort Hood shooting in which he killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others. He entered a readiness center, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and opened fire on soldiers preparing for deployment. His direct appeals were exhausted (Supreme Court denial of certiorari in 2025).

WAR Secretary Pete Hegseth has publicly stated he is “100% committed” to seeing Hasan’s sentence carried out and has sought presidential approval for it, describing the offense as terrorism and calling for justice without delays.

Even after any presidential approval, further habeas challenges in federal court remain possible. The planning therefore covers a contingency that has existed for decades but has not been activated since 1961.

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