Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
3h

Another story Fake News Media and their allies in the Democratic National Committee will ignore. Why? You ask. Are kids another one of their commodities?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture