By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 22, 2025

Deep in the rain-soaked jungles of eastern Puerto Rico, beneath a moonless canopy that blocks even the brightest Caribbean moon, operators from the US Army’s 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta and the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU) are rehearsing what multiple defense sources describe as the most complex hostage-rescue operation since the 1980 raid on Iran’s Embassy in London.

Their goal: Rescuing more than 600 American minors—some as young as six—held in guarded narco/trafficking compounds scattered amid Venezuela’s remote southern Bolívar state by the “Los Hijos de la Selva” cartel, a hybrid criminal-terrorist organization with ties to the Maduro regime.

As we’ve reported previously, US Special Operations Forces have already extracted kidnapped American children from Panama and Venezuela.

READ MORE:

Delta Force Liberates a Dozen Kidnapped American Children from Drug Hideout in Venezuela

Military: 2,400 Kidnapped American Children Held in South America

The kids, who had been abducted from shopping malls, schools, and parking lots in Texas, Arizona, and California, told rescuers that they had been shuffled from one jungle camp to another during their captivity and told they would eventually be sold to “wealthy foreigners.”

The saved children, a military source told Real Raw News, provided US SouthComm with invaluable intel, including hand-drawn maps of the cartel’s campsites.

US warships in the Caribbean Sea, our source said, confirmed the children’s stories via drone surveillance.

Three Venezuelan encampments—codenamed “Alpha”, “Bravo”, and “Charlie” by Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC)—sit inside 50-square-mile clearings hacked out of the jungle near the Brazilian border.

Satellite imagery shows razor-wire perimeters, anti-aircraft emplacements, and what appear to be underground bunkers. The military believes that 180–220 fighters, equipped with MANPADS and both technical and small arms, occupy the camps.

To prepare for massive triple-canopy jungle and zero-moon illumination incursion in hostile territory, the Army and JSOC transformed the Army’s Roosevelt Roads training area in Puerto Rico into a 1:1 scale model of what our source called “Objectives Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie,” complete with subterranean tunnels, child dormitories, and a central “auction pavilion” where, according to intercepted chatter, the cartel planned a December livestream sale to buyers in the Middle East.

“The scale is staggering,” our source said. “We’re talking 120 operators hitting three objectives 28 kilometers apart in less than eight minutes of ground time each. That’s never been done.

The training regimen is brutal even by Tier-1 standards.

Operators are conducting full-mission profiles 72 hours without sleep, using live ammunition against role-players dressed as cartel gunmen and civilian “hostages” portrayed by Puerto Rican reservists and volunteer parents of missing children.

One-night last week, a live-fire rehearsal on the El Yunque range went 11 seconds over the eight-minute limit when a flashbang prematurely detonated inside a mock dormitory.

The White House has neither confirmed nor denied the operation, but our sources say the operation will take place or “has already happened.”