By CHRIS MELORE

November 17, 2026

America’s military command responsible for defending US soil has said it is prepared to deal with a catastrophic attack that could cripple the nation.

US Northern Command, the group tasked with defending the US and parts of Canada and Mexico during a crisis, made the announcement just days after a series of suspicious systems failures shut down emails and grounded flights across the globe.

In a social media post on Sunday, USNORTHCOM said it was maintaining ‘round-the-clock readiness’ in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear emergency in America.

USNORTHCOM added: ‘Working alongside lead federal agencies, emergency managers, and first responders, JTF-CS [Joint Task Force Civil Support] ensures life-saving assistance is rapidly delivered during catastrophic domestic crises.’

This is not the first time a public statement like this has been issued, however, the last time USNORTHCOM sent this exact warning was right after a cyberattack on US water and wastewater systems in July.

Sunday’s announcement came just three days after a global systems meltdown impacted Microsoft‘s servers and shut down their Outlook email service in 74 countries.

The next day, chaos erupted at airports as all flights were grounded in US airspace for hours, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later blaming a piece of archaic equipment found in a ‘remote location’ for the air traffic communications blackout.

Despite Microsoft and the Trump Administration claiming no evidence of cyberattacks, the USNORTHCOM message followed similar pleas from the Pentagon and former FBI agents to begin preparing now for a possible crisis.

The US Northern Command has issued a public message that it is prepared to deal with a potential crisis on US soil, including a nuclear disaster

On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flight departures across the US following a major communications failure

Last week, cybersecurity expert James Knight and former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told the Daily Mail the cascade of crises taking place at one time raised concerns that the US was in the midst of an attack.

Swecker said on Friday: ‘My background is gonna go in that direction, until I see otherwise.’

Knight added that the scale of the computer meltdowns, which somehow avoided the redundancies designed to stop massive outages, would be exactly what a cyberattack by a foreign power would look like.

‘Even at ground zero, that should not have occurred,’ the expert from Digitalwarfare.com explained.

Along with the Microsoft and FAA incidents, two major ship crashes occurred on Thursday and Friday, damaging the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey and capsizing a paddlewheel cruise vessel in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who leads sanctions against Iran, has been moved to a military base after Iranian threats on his life, joining War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in secured housing.

USNORTHCOM’s announcement did not state that there was any kind of immediate threat to the US.

However, both Knight and Swecker named Iran as the potential source of an attack involving cyberwarfare or nuclear weapons.

Chris Swecker, who spent 24 years with the FBI, told the Daily Mail that foreign nuclear threats, terrorism and civil unrest had created what he called an 'existential threat' requiring an emergency plan

Former FBI leaders have urged the public to prepare for a potential crisis by stockpiling at least three days' worth of emergency supplies

USNORTHCOM’s post featured an image of military personnel in full-body protective suits and gas masks as they practiced emergency medical care on a training mannequin.

Such exercises are part of the drills preparing to respond to chemical, biological, or other disasters involving hazardous materials.

The military command’s previous post warning of a disaster on US soil came on August 1, just six days after a coordinated cyberattack that began on July 26 and hit more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota.

USNORTHCOM’s Joint Task Force Civil Support is a specialized military team that helps civilian authorities respond to major disasters anywhere in the US.

These teams are trained to search for victims, decontaminate people, provide emergency medical care and deliver supplies so communities can start recovering.

The post followed the September 30 announcement by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who revealed FORTRESS America, the effort to stockpile enough emergency supplies at US military bases to survive for at least 90 days without assistance from the government.

That plan sparked public calls from Swecker and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to everyday Americans, urging them to take similar steps at home and gather at least three days’ worth of supplies for a potential crisis.

‘Have yourself an emergency radio, have yourself some batteries, get yourself some emergency food, get yourself a rain collection and water filtration, some filtration tablets,’ Bongino said in October. ‘Get your stuff today. Please. Do it for your family.

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BOTTOMLINE

USNORTHCOM publicly highlighted its ongoing readiness for major domestic CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) emergencies via a social media post, which a Daily Mail article framed as preparation for “nightmare scenarios on American soil.”⁠

This is not presented as a response to a specific new threat. The post followed recent disruptions that fueled speculation:

A Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and related services in many countries.

An FAA nationwide ground stop of flight departures on November 13 tied to a communications failure (attributed by officials to aging equipment in a remote location, with no confirmed cyberattack).

Microsoft and the Trump administration stated there was no evidence of cyberattacks.

This messaging fits a wider shift in U.S. military planning:

FORTRESS America (announced by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth around late September 2026): Aims for major continental U.S. bases to sustain essential operations (power, water, fuel, communications) independently for at least 90 days if civilian infrastructure is disrupted in a major conflict. It involves microgrids, battery storage, portable nuclear reactors, reserves, hardened installations, and related measures. Officials have described power as a combat factor and civilian grid reliance as an “intolerable risk.”⁠

Army and other leaders have discussed preparing for a “contested homeland,” where long-range weapons, drones, cyberattacks, or other means could affect U.S. bases, logistics, and infrastructure early in a conflict with a peer adversary (e.g., China), complicating power projection.

National Guard leaders have noted the challenge of “simultaneity” —balancing overseas mobilization with domestic disaster, infrastructure, or other response needs.

Routine 24/7 homeland defense monitoring (aerospace, maritime, etc.) by NORTHCOM/NORAD continues alongside these efforts.

In short, the article reflects a public affirmation of established CBRN domestic response capabilities by NORTHCOM/JTF-CS, timed amid recent technical disruptions and ongoing efforts to harden military installations against potential wartime disruptions to civilian systems.

It does not indicate an imminent specific crisis beyond standard readiness postures.

Official sources continue to attribute the recent outages to technical issues rather than confirmed attacks.

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