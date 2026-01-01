By Jordan Conradson

January 2, 2026

US Southern Command kicked off the New Year with early fireworks, striking two more drug smuggling vessels on New Year’s Eve.

The latest strikes killed five narco-terrorists, SOUTHCOM said in a statement.

At least 114 drug traffickers, likely smuggling the designated weapon of mass destruction, fentanyl, have been killed on board the 35 boats destroyed in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific during these operations since early September.

It is unclear where the latest strike occurred.

Five boats have been taken out since yesterday, December 30.

Additionally, on Monday, President Trump confirmed that US forces conducted a land strike against a drug trafficking facility in Venezuela.

“There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” President Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

The two boats on Wednesday got absolutely smoked.

US Southern Command said in a statement:

On Dec. 31, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and engaged in narco-trafficking.

A total of five narco-terrorists were killed during these actions – three in the first vessel and two in the second.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, SOUTHCOM also took out three drug smuggling boats on Tuesday.

The boats were struck while traveling in a close formation as a convoy, and three narco-terrorists were killed.

“The remaining narco-terrorists abandoned the other two vessels, jumping overboard and distancing themselves before follow-on engagements sank their respective vessels,” SOUTHCOM said in a statement.

BOTTOMLINE

The US military conducted lethal strikes on two alleged drug-trafficking vessels on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2025), resulting in the deaths of five individuals—three on the first boat and two on the second.

These actions, carried out in international waters in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, are part of Operation Southern Spear, an ongoing Trump administration campaign to disrupt narco-terrorist operations linked to Venezuelan cartels and pressure President Nicolás Maduro.

The strikes bring the total number of destroyed boats to 35 since the operation began in early September 2025, with at least 114 narco-traffickers killed overall.

