August 16, 2025

Last week, The New York Times reported that President Trump issued a directive authorizing the Department of Defense (DoD) to conduct direct military operations against certain Latin American drug cartels designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

Shortly afterward, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected the presence of U.S. military forces on her soil. However, it appears Mexico has not opposed the presence of U.S. spy drones in the skies over cartel territory.

Several open-source intelligence analysts on X have posted flight tracking data of a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper spy drone operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that flew deep into Mexico on Wednesday morning.

According to a viral X post by OSINTdefender, the MQ-9B, using the call sign TROY701, "was orbiting for several hours earlier today to the west of Mexico City, near the Valle de Bravo Reservoir in the State of Mexico."

The head of Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, was quoted in an interview by local media outlet Noticieros Televisa as saying the unarmed spy drone "has been flying over the State of Mexico in recent hours is not a military plane, but an unmanned aircraft flying at the specific request of an institution of the Mexican Government."

What remains unclear is the target of the joint U.S.-Mexico spy drone mission.

However, given recent news that President Trump is intensifying the campaign against FTO-designated drug cartels, it's evident that many more such missions are likely on the horizon.

Recall last week that U.S. forces could embark on capture/kill missions, maritime interdictions, and cross-border SOF raids against high-value cartel members.

Hemispheric Defense: President Trump Directs Military for Kinetic Ops Against Foreign Drug Cartels

The directive, according to people familiar with the matter, provides legal cover for potential direct U.S. military operations at sea and on foreign soil, bypassing the traditional law enforcement framework.

"It signals Trump's continued willingness to use military forces to carry out what has primarily been considered a law enforcement responsibility to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs," The New York Times wrote in the report.

Why? Well, explained in one chart. China has waged irregular chemical warfare.

This is all part of a broader effort by President Trump to restore law and order, and, more importantly, to strengthen hemispheric defense across the Americas before the 2030s begin.

New Details Emerge About Golden Dome's Four-Layer Missile Defense Shield

The "Hemispheric Defense" theme is gaining momentum with new details emerging that the Golden Dome missile defense system will comprise of four layers: one space-based and three ground-based, including 11 short-range batteries positioned across the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii.

Reuters cited a U.S. government slide presentation on the project, titled "Go Fast, Think Big!", which was presented to 3,000 defense contractors in Huntsville, Alabama, last week.

Think of the Golden Dome as Israel's Iron Dome on serious steroids, given its complexity and scale.

According to the slides, the Golden Dome's missile defense shield architecture calls for:

Space layer : satellites for missile warning, tracking, and boost-phase interception.

Upper layer : Next Generation Interceptors (NGI), THAAD, and Aegis systems — with a new missile field likely in the Midwest.

Under layer: Patriot systems, new radars, and a common launcher for current and future interceptors.

Reuters noted:

The Pentagon pointed out challenges such as communication latency across the kill chain (a step-by-step sequence of actions needed to find, target, and destroy a threat).

Major defense contractors on the project include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Boeing; SpaceX was absent from the latest plans.

Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein is the program lead and must deliver the first designs within 60 days and a complete roadmap of the project within 120 days.

The dome's goal is to intercept missiles in their boost phase and deploy relocatable defenses capable of rapid global deployment. This comes amid an emerging and dangerous bipolar world that will only worsen in the 2030s. Prepare now.

BOTTOMLINE

On August 13, 2025, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) MQ-9 Guardian drone, identified by the call sign TROY701 and tail number CBP113, conducted an unusual surveillance flight deep into Mexican airspace.

The drone departed from San Angelo, Texas, around 4 a.m. Eastern Time, traveling over 800 miles south and penetrating approximately 600 miles into Mexico.

It performed multiple orbits in an area west of Mexico City, specifically in the southern State of Mexico, before disappearing from public tracking after about six hours.

This region is known as a stronghold for the La Nueva Familia Michoacana (LNFM) cartel, suggesting the mission may have involved intelligence gathering on cartel activities, such as high-value targets or operational areas.

The flight was not covert and was visible on public tracking platforms like FlightRadar24, which raised eyebrows among open-source intelligence analysts.

Mexican officials, including Omar García Harfuch, head of Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, confirmed the drone operated at the specific request of a Mexican government institution, emphasizing it was an unmanned aircraft supporting bilateral efforts rather than a military incursion.

CBP's MQ-9 Guardians are equipped for long-endurance missions (up to nearly 36 hours) and are typically used for border surveillance, but historical data from a 2017 Government Accountability Office report indicates that about 7% of CBP's Predator B (MQ-9 variant) flight hours between 2013 and 2016 occurred in Mexican airspace for joint law enforcement operations.

This mission aligns with heightened U.S. focus on combating drug cartels, particularly those involved in fentanyl production and trafficking.

Earlier in the year, under the Trump administration, the CIA had also expanded unarmed MQ-9 Reaper flights over Mexico to locate fentanyl labs.

Analysts speculate this CBP flight could be a precursor to broader multi-agency actions, potentially involving U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), which has supported over 347 intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions along the border using various platforms like the MQ-9.

No official U.S. statements have detailed the mission's outcomes, but it underscores ongoing bilateral efforts amid rising cartel violence and drug flows.

