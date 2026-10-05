By Riley Ceder

October 5, 2026

The US Navy failed to identify and treat special warfare personnel who exhibited symptoms of a traumatic brain injury, a government watchdog found.

The War Department Inspector General published a report Wednesday that criticized Naval Special Warfare Command for relying on an evaluation system that fell prey to a lack of oversight and compliance.

“The Naval Special Warfare Command did not consistently implement Do[D] and Naval Special Warfare Group Four (NSWG-4) policies regarding the identification, clinical evaluation, and subsequent care of SWCCs presenting symptoms of TBI,” the report found.

The War Department defines a traumatic brain injury as one that disrupts brain function as a result of external force.

The indications of TBI are identified through changes in mental function, including confusion and slower processing; memory loss; and dips in consciousness.

Navy special warfare personnel are required to fill out a mild TBI and Exposure Report form after returning from being away at sea and report any symptoms they’ve experienced that may be related to TBI.

If that person reports or displays symptoms indicative of a concussion, medical personnel perform an evaluation and screening called a Military Acute Concussion Evaluation, Version 2, to try to diagnose a concussion and a TBI.

But the War Department Inspector General found that many service members returning from an underway never filled out the report.

Between Jan. 1 and April 1, 2026, only 24 sailors with Naval Special Warfare Command completed the form, accounting for just 21 of 193 underways reported by Special Boat Team 12 and Special Boat Team 20 during that period.

The inspector general said this happened because there is currently no program that oversees the form-filling process or enforces compliance.

The watchdog found no evidence that commanders and senior leaders made sure service members completed the forms.

The forms also take several hours to complete, which discourages sailors from finishing the important paperwork.

Most importantly, over the span of six years, Naval Special Warfare Command didn’t record a single completed MACE-2 test for Special Boat Team 12 and Special Boat Team 20.

Between 2020 and 2026, 144 service members completed 634 TBI Exposure Forms after exhibiting symptoms of TBI, but not one of them underwent the concussion evaluation MACE-2 test meant to diagnose TBI.

The inspector general said this problem arose because the Navy’s concussion management plan only requires a corpsman to conduct a MACE-2 test if the service believes the sailor has a concussion.

But there is no foolproof way to identify a concussion, the inspector general said, leaving massive room for human error.

Medical personnel don’t conduct a MACE-2 unless the Navy special warfare service member, or senior official above them, asks for it.

Symptoms listed on the mild TBI and Exposure Report form also include maladies that don’t only pertain to concussions, making it unclear what may be indicative of a concussion.

The inspector general discovered that Navy special warfare personnel also sometimes deliberately circumvent the TBI process by providing answers to the MACE-2 test they have memorized beforehand.

These answers are delivered to downplay the severity of any potential symptom or injury.

The government watchdog said the weakness of the test is a byproduct of the War Department not having a standardized test for wave-impact events.

Naval Special Warfare Command additionally failed to ensure that service members displaying TBI symptoms arrived for follow-up appointments for medical attention.

The Navy’s concussion management plan requires a service member to return for a medical follow-up appointment within two weeks of returning to duty.

But none of the 634 TBI Exposure Forms completed between 2020 and 2026 documented a completed follow-up appointment within that time frame.

One Navy special warfare service member told the inspector general that fear of losing their job on the boat played into ditching follow-up appointments.

They said reporting symptoms could derail deployment exercises.

In response to their report, the inspector general recommended that Naval Special Warfare Command develop a more comprehensive way to identify TBI in special warfare combat crewmen and ensure service members receive follow-up treatment.

The government watchdog also recommended that Naval Special Warfare Command’s senior medical officer work closely with the branch chief of the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence to institute a standardized checklist to assess TBI from wave impacts.

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BOTTOMLINE

The Department of War Office of Inspector General (DoW OIG, formerly DoD OIG) released Report No. DOWIG-2026-124 on September 30, 2026, concluding that Naval Special Warfare Command did not consistently implement policies for identifying, clinically evaluating, and providing follow-up care to Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCCs) who showed symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The evaluation focused on non-blast, cumulative mild TBI linked to repeated wave-slamming impacts on high-speed boats (primarily Combatant Craft Assault platforms used by Special Boat Teams under Naval Special Warfare Group Four).

These forces can exceed design limits for shock mitigation and have been compared in prior reporting to repeated high-G impacts or car-crash-level events.

The review covered policies and records from roughly 2020–2026, site visits, interviews, and analysis of exposure forms and medical records.

Key findings included:

Mandatory mild TBI/Injury Exposure Report forms were completed inconsistently. Between January 1 and April 1, 2026, only 24 SWCCs completed forms covering 21 of 193 underways reported by Special Boat Team 12 and Special Boat Team 20. The requirement was not tied to an inspectable program, and the forms reportedly took hours, which medical personnel said interfered with rest and preparation for operations.

Of 634 TBI Exposure Forms completed by 144 service members between 2020 and 2026 that documented symptoms after potential exposures, none had an associated Military Acute Concussion Evaluation, Version 2 (MACE-2) in the reviewed medical records. Providers relied on subjective judgment about whether symptoms warranted the test. The forms include symptoms that can also result from seasickness, dehydration, or other conditions, and no standardized objective checklist exists for wave-impact events comparable to tools used for blast/IED exposures. Some personnel were reported to have memorized elements of the MACE-2 to minimize apparent severity.

None of those 634 forms documented the required follow-up appointment within two weeks of return to duty. Barriers cited included operational tempo, scheduling conflicts, and concerns that reporting symptoms could affect boat assignments or deployments.

The report states that as a result, SWCCs “may be returning to high-risk environments with undiagnosed or untreated cumulative mTBI,” raising risks of longer-term cognitive effects and reduced readiness.

Naval Special Warfare Group Four had tracked 65 SWCCs with TBI diagnoses from January 2020 to March 2026.The command concurred with the recommendations.

These include revising the Concussion Management Plan (target March 31, 2027) to replace or streamline the current form process, require event-driven evaluations, and improve tracking; developing a standardized wave-impact screening checklist in coordination with the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (target December 31, 2027); and establishing clearer accountability and escalation for follow-up care.

A related March 2026 management advisory (DODIG-2026-074) had already flagged operational deficiencies on the boats themselves, including the absence of shock-mitigation systems on observed Combatant Craft Assault platforms, and urged implementation or validation of proposed engineering fixes.

Earlier public reporting, including a 2024 New York Times investigation, had described high rates of musculoskeletal and neurological symptoms among these crews linked to the same wave impacts.

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