By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 4, 2025

Agents from the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) executed a sealed indictment Friday afternoon, taking former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham into custody on charges of treason and espionage, Real Raw News has learned.

Grisham is the latest Deep Stater to be arrested, who appears in the appendix of FBI Director Kash Patel’s 2023 book “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.”

She had served as both press secretary (2019-2020) and chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump (2018-2019) before flipping on President Trump and accusing him of instigating J6 in her 2021 memoir titled “I’ll take your questions now.”

In it, she claimed without proof that President Trump roiled supporters attending his speech at the Ellipse to storm the Capitol and find and hang the late Vice President Michael Pence.

Her inflammatory, poorly written, bloated book dedicated 217 pages to slandering President Trump and his administration, alleging the president partook in nepotism, favoritism, blackmail, and bribery to advance his presidency.

But a JAG source told Real Raw News that Grisham’s disprovable text was not why her name appeared on a sealed indictment authored by the president and acting AG Jeffrey Rosen in November 2020.

Besides receiving a seven-figure advance on her book from publisher HarperCollins, Grisham also received a substantial payout from ActBlue, a wealthy Democratic political action committee with a $30bn bank account.

Our source said JAG has undeniable proof that ActBlue deposited $2.2m into Grisham’s bank account a month before she started drafting her book.

“We will prove she was paid to print falsehoods, whopper lies, but that’s trivial compared with other shit she pulled,” a JAG source familiar with Grisham’s arrest told RRN.

According to him, Grisham was a Deep State plant from the start. She had wormed her way into the press secretary position and used her proximity to the president to share privileged communications with Democrats aiming to depose him.

Allegedly, she unlawfully shared classified data with ranking Democrats, such as Chuck Schumer and the late Nancy Pelosi, while serving as press secretary to President Trump and chief of staff to Melania.

“Treason and espionage,” our source said. “We’ve been gathering evidence and witness statements on her for a damn long time. Her arrest was justified. She also maintained unauthorized contact with foreign intelligence services hostile to the United States.”

On Friday, JAG agents in nondescript vehicles tailed Grisham from her ranch in Plainville, Kansas, to a “male friend’s house” in Stockton, about 20 miles north.

She spent three hours at his house before climbing into her Mercedes sports coupe and starting the drive home. But she never made it home.

JAG boxed her in as she was heading south on Highway 183, a 235-mile road that runs from Oklahoma to Nebraska, and ordered the disheveled woman to exit her car with her hands held high above her head.

When she reached for her cell phone, a JAG agent shattered the driver’s side window, unlocked the door, and dragged Grisham to the pavement. She invoked a phrase heard all too often by White Hats: “What’s this about? Do you know who I am?”

Grisham, our source said in closing, has been taken to the military processing center.