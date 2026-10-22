Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
4d

Thank God they're spending more of our money on war. We can starve and be proud.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture