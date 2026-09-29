By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 29, 2026

The events in this article occurred in August. Our sources would not give the date.

The SEAL team descended like ghosts onto a nameless ridge after a risky HALO jump from a Lockheed MC-130 Hercules into Iran’s Alborz Mountain Range.

CENTCOM intelligence suspected that IRGC General Ehsan “the butcher” Afkari, a top-tier target, was hiding in a subterranean limestone cave to protect himself from US and Israeli airstrikes.

“The butcher,” a CENTCOM source told Real Raw News, had ordered the deaths of more than 5,000 American Flag-waving Iranians in Tehran, Isfahan, and Yusaj, Iran’s most populated cities.

In February, after the bombs fell and the dust settled, joyful Iranian citizens, long oppressed by the Ayatollah and his IRGC kill squads, emerged from hovels chanting “USA, USA, USA” and unfurling American Flags.

How they got those flags, or where they had secreted them, is anyone’s guess—had the IRGC found Old Glory in homes, they would’ve immediately executed residents for treason.

Executions came later than sooner.

The IRGC had no tolerance, no sympathy for people they branded as traitors, enemies of the state whose ineluctable fate was etched in stone the moment they cheered Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death and the arrival of US and Israeli warplanes.

The consequent slaughter was unspeakable. Adults and children were tossed into sandpits and shot to death. Dissidents doused in fuel and set aflame.

Husbands and wives, throats slit as they slept. House by house, street by street, city by city, the IRGC hunted down and exterminated perceived foes.

No one, it seemed, was immune to the carnage. Informants betrayed neighbors for a tray of sangak (flatbread) and potable water, or for medicine.

“The Butcher,” General Eshan Afkari, our source said, masterminded the veritable massacre, and had personally lobbed hand grenades at a mother grieving the murder of her 14-year-old son, killed for holding a US flag.

Somehow, “The Butcher” survived the first air strikes and cruise missile bombardments that in February annihilated Tehran’s senior leaders.

CENTCOM, our source said, learned later that Gen. Afkari was visiting IRGC barracks in Darab, a city far south of the fighting, when bombs rained down on Tehran’s military infrastructure.

His brother, a Ministry of Intelligence official, had perished as IDF ordnance razed the Thar-Allah security headquarters building in mid-February.

“General Afkari, he went mad with rage, figuring he’d avenge his brother’s death by systematically wiping out blameless people wanting a taste of freedom. Rage ate at him, made him crazier than he was,” said our source.

CENTCOM, he explained, has expended significant resources in a thus far vain search for the slippery Gen. Afkari.

“This monster’s like a ghost, intangible. He evades drone surveillance and digital interceptions and allegedly switches hideouts regularly. We don’t think he’s dead; no proof. And last month, we thought, ‘thought’ being the emphatic word here, we had him,” our source said.

He refused to say how CENTCOM uncovered Gen. Afkari’s alleged hideout, only that “reasonably credible” intel pointed to a limestone cave in the Alborz Mountains.

Pressed for additional details, he admitted that US surveillance drones fitted with high-resolution cameras photographed what appeared to be fuel cans beside the cave mouth.

“Thermal can’t penetrate limestone, but gas cans—we suspected a diesel generator was in that cave,” our source said.

CENTCOM had considered dropping a few bombs or putting a few cruise missiles through the cave mouth, but the powers that be, presumably Admiral Brett Cooper, preferred a less destructive tactic.

US Navy SEALs would HALO jump—a precarious maneuver given the terrain—stealthily approach the target and neutralize anyone inside. Then they would egress on foot and wait for extraction by a search-and-rescue chopper.

However, even the best-laid plans go awry. The SEALs jumped successfully but found only death in the cave.

Beside a cold, dormant diesel generator lay the decomposing bodies of two adolescents, their carved-up corpses wearing Western attire, Nike sneakers, a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, an Old Navy dress.

The children had been knifed to death: a boy and a girl, each perhaps 14 or 15 years old.

“Not Iranian kids,” our source said. “Iranians don’t have blonde hair and blue eyes and wear Nike. Whoever butchered them, turned them into stewed meat, was long gone by the time the SEAL team got there. It could’ve been General Afkari, but he ain’t known for kidnapping, and CENTCOM hasn’t heard anything about missing US kids. They could’ve been Brits, or from Australia—it’s a morbid mystery.”

The SEAL team, he noted, conducted an exhaustive search of the cave. Whoever slaughtered the children left no trail to follow.

“SEALs recovered the remains, but I haven’t a clue if anyone was able to identify them. It’s gruesome. And Gen. Afkari is still out there, directing IRGC,” our source said in closing.

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