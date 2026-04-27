By Marine Insight

April 27, 2026

The U.S. Navy is deploying unmanned robotic systems and drones to clear the Hormuz Strait of deadly mines laid by Iran to restore safe passage across the vital passageway through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas passes.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Navy is scanning the seabed of Hormuz with the help of a drone developed by RTX Corporation, which tows a floating sonar system called the AQS-20.

This system also patrols the areas up to 100 feet wide at once.

It is also operating battery-powered underwater drones, the Mk18 Mod 2, Kingfish, and Knifefish, that can be launched from small boats to scan the mine-laying patterns.

The Navy also launched many manned and unmanned programs to remove the mines blocking the strait in the past few days.

This tactic has allowed the U.S Navy to protect vessels in the region and also remove the dangerous mines in days, as traditional methods would take weeks or months.

Iran has clearly stated that it will not allow normal maritime traffic to resume in the Hormuz Strait unless the U.S. lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran had opened the strait on Friday following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, raising hopes of an agreement.

After this, global oil prices reduced for a while; however, the blockade was reimposed.

Now that the U.S. has fired upon and seized an Iranian cargo ship called TOUSKA in the Hormuz after it breached its blockade, an agreement is most unlikely.

Iran has vowed to retaliate strongly against this action, which it labelled armed piracy.

It also said that there won’t be further talks with Washington.

With the ceasefire expiring on Wednesday, the two countries are still in disagreement and prices of crude have jumped over 7%, with nations all over the world facing shortages as ships remain stranded in the Middle East.

Knifefish UUV: Another autonomous underwater drone for mine detection, often deployed alongside others. defensescoop.com

Follow-on systems (e.g., Archerfish or Barracuda) can then neutralize detected mines with explosives or remote detonation. militarytimes.com

READ MORE:

Deadly Directive: President Trump says he Ordered US Navy to ‘Shoot and Kill’ Iran Mine-Laying Boats in the Strait of Hormuz

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Navy is actively deploying unmanned robotic systems—primarily sea drones, surface vessels, and underwater vehicles—to detect and clear sea mines laid by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

The operation aims to reopen this critical chokepoint for commercial shipping.

About 20% of the world’s oil and gas transits the strait, so mines pose a major risk to global energy markets.

These uncrewed platforms represent a shift away from traditional manned minesweepers (many Avenger-class ships have been retired), relying instead on Littoral Combat Ships, helicopters, and drones for safer operations.

This is a real-world test of modern autonomous mine countermeasures in a high-stakes environment.

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