Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Gray's avatar
Susan Gray
22m

Fake Trump, he’s the same height as Marco Rubio. I’ve met both men at a function at Mar-a-Lago. The real Donald Trump is 6’4”, and Marco Rubio was about 5’10” maybe. Look at the height of these two notice how short Trump is or can you see it all of you? People are just brain dead and blind and just listening and repeating everything you hear on Main Stream media. Fox is not your friend nor is CNN CBS ABC, etc..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture