Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

Trump is a modern day Adolf Hitler... Jewish like Adolf Hitler.

The Goyim Moshiach.

And he is controlled and surrounded by Jews.

It is only the Jews pushing this war of Regime change for the Jews who are salivating like pussies they are.

Just to fulfill their self fulfilling Prophecs.

Scum.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/adolf-trump-donald-hitler-and-the

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture