Just one week after President Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” into law, the administration is celebrating again.

The U.S. government posted a budget surplus for June, driven in large part by Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

The June 2025 budget recorded a surplus of over $27 billion, the first monthly surplus since 2017. Economists had expected a deficit of $41.5 billion for the month.

A key factor was the surge in customs duties, which totaled roughly $27 billion for the month. That’s up from $23 billion in May and a staggering 301% increase compared to June 2024.

So far this year, tariff collections have reached $113 billion, up 86% from the same period last year.

Much of the increase is tied to the across-the-board 10% import tariffs President Trump implemented in April, in addition to the targeted reciprocal tariffs on individual countries.

Despite the strong June surplus numbers, the broader fiscal picture remains challenging. The federal deficit for the year stands at more than $1.34 trillion.

Interest payments on the national debt continue to be a major burden.

Net interest totaled $84 billion in June alone, and $749 billion year-to-date, making it the second-largest federal expense after Social Security. Interest payments are on track to hit $1.2 trillion for the full fiscal year.

President Trump has repeatedly called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, arguing that lower rates would reduce debt servicing costs and “save billions.”

Unofficial Wall Street

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Friday that the federal government recorded a $27 billion budget surplus for the month of June 2025, thanks largely to a surge in tariff revenue.

According to the Treasury’s monthly statement, the government collected $526 billion in revenue during June while reporting $499 billion in expenditures, resulting in a rare monthly surplus.

Notably, the $27 billion in surplus directly corresponds to revenue generated from customs duties, underscoring the growing role of tariffs in federal income.

📈 Tariffs Drive Budget Surplus

So far in 2025, the U.S. government has collected $108 billion in customs duties, with a significant portion credited to tariff policies implemented under President Donald Trump.

These revenues have bolstered the government’s fiscal position, especially in months of high trade activity.

Tariff supporters are likely to use the June surplus to defend the long-debated policy amid criticism that tariffs increase costs for consumers and strain global trade relationships.

The June numbers may also boost President Trump’s fiscal approval rating as the 2026 campaign season heats up.

💬 Trump’s Vision: Tariffs Over Income Taxes?

President Trump has previously suggested that tariff revenue could eventually replace income taxes, allowing for a major restructuring of the federal tax system.

While such a dramatic shift remains unlikely in the short term, June’s surplus provides fresh political capital to advocates of protectionist trade policies.

Still, many economists caution that long-term reliance on tariffs is unsustainable and may have hidden costs in areas like consumer prices, international trade partnerships, and supply chain stability.

🔍 Key Stats from June 2025:

Total Revenue: $526 billion

Total Expenditures: $499 billion

Monthly Surplus: $27 billion

Tariff (Customs Duties) Revenue: $27 billion (June), $108 billion YTD

Bottomline

In June 2025, the U.S. Treasury Department reported a federal budget surplus of $27 billion, a significant shift from the $316 billion deficit in May 2025 and a $71 billion deficit in June 2024.

This marks the first monthly surplus since 2017, driven primarily by a surge in tariff revenues and a reduction in government spending.

Customs duties reached $27.2 billion gross ($26.6 billion net after refunds), a 301% increase from June 2024’s $6.3 billion, largely due to President Donald Trump’s 10% across-the-board import tariffs implemented in April 2025, alongside targeted reciprocal tariffs.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, tariff collections hit a record $113.3 billion gross ($108 billion net), nearly doubling the prior year’s figures and making tariffs the fourth-largest federal revenue source, contributing about 5% of total receipts.

Additionally, government spending dropped by $187 billion in June to $499 billion, aided by cost-cutting measures like the Department of Government Efficiency and federal workforce reductions.

Despite this, the fiscal year-to-date deficit remains at $1.34 trillion, up 5% from last year, with net interest payments on the $36 trillion national debt totaling $84 billion in June alone.

Treasury officials project tariff revenues could reach $300 billion by December 2025, though some analysts suggest this may require further tariff hikes as businesses adjust to existing duties.

