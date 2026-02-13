By Jim Hᴏft

February 14, 2026

The United States Senate is finally moving to hold rogue mayors and governors personally accountable for their defiance of federal immigration law.

For years, these “sanctuary” politicians have shielded criminal aliens, obstructed ICE agents, and turned American communities into high-risk zones, all while demanding taxpayer-funded bailouts to clean up the mess they created.

Senate Republicans, led by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO), introduced powerhouse legislative packages designed to strip the “sanctuary” label of its power.

The End Sanctuary Cities Act of 2026 introduced by Graham doesn’t just cut off funding; it carries a hammer.

Under the proposed legislation, state and local officials who willfully obstruct federal immigration enforcement or refuse to comply with DHS detainer requests could face:

Up to five years behind bars for officials who “impede, inhibit, or stymie” federal agents.

Stripping the “qualified immunity” that has protected these politicians from lawsuits filed by victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

A complete cutoff of federal grants, including transportation and infrastructure funds, for any jurisdiction that refuses to share information with ICE.

WATCH: Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@LindseyGrahamSC on his bill to end sanctuary cities: It “would make it a crime for a state or local official not to turn over to federal authorities a criminal illegal immigrant... you would face punishment. That will STOP illegal sanctuary city policy.” GET IT DONE! https://t.co/MijaNnkdys” / X

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) unveiled the Protect America Act, a definitive move to end sanctuary cities once and for all by conditioning federal funding on full cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Under this new proposal, local officials who “obstruct, impede, inhibit, stymie, hinder, hamper, or interfere” with federal immigration officers carrying out lawful duties could face up to five years in federal prison.

According to the press release:

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump’s Border Czar Has Plan For ‘Super’ Sanctuary County Wanting to Shield Its Criminal Migrants From ICE

Department of Justice (DOJ) sues Los Angeles over sanctuary city policy

Getting the States in Line on Immigration Enforcement

President Trump Vows Not to Help Blue Cities with Riots, Instructs ICE and Border Patrol to Protect Federal Property

BOTTOMLINE

Recent developments in the U.S. Senate indicate progress on legislation aimed at ending sanctuary city policies, which limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Two primary Republican-led bills address sanctuary policies:

End Sanctuary Cities Act of 2026 (S. 3805) The bill amends chapter 93 of title 18, U.S. Code, to prohibit state or local officials (acting under color of law) from adopting or enforcing policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

Officials who violate these provisions face fines, imprisonment, or both. Specifics include: Up to 10 years for general violations. Up to 20 years if the released individual causes serious bodily injury. Any term of years or life imprisonment if the released individual causes death.

Protect America Act: This broader bill includes provisions to “end sanctuary cities” by conditioning federal funding on cooperation with ICE, such as sharing detainee information and honoring detainers.

It imposes civil liability on non-compliant jurisdictions if a released removable alien commits a serious crime and makes colleges in sanctuary areas ineligible for new foreign student visas.

Up to 5 years in prison for anyone (including officials) who obstructs, impedes, or interferes with federal law enforcement officers in their duties. It also doubles penalties for assaulting federal officers.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.