By Paul Serran

August 20, 2025

The pressure is building against Maduro.

12 days after offering a multi-million-dollar reward for information leading to the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, the US is upping the pressure considerably.

Yesterday, it emerged that three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers armed with Aegis guided missiles are heading to the coast of Venezuela as part of an ‘effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels’.

This comes as President Donald J. Trump has vowed to use military force to disrupt Latin American drug cartels designated as ‘global terrorist organizations’.

Reuters reported:

“The sources said the ships are the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson.

A separate U.S. official told Reuters that in total, about 4,000 sailors and Marines are expected to be committed to the Trump administration’s efforts in the southern Caribbean region.

That U.S. official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the additional commitment of military assets in the broader region would include several P-8 spy planes, warships and at least one attack submarine.”

Destroyer USS Jason Duhan

The operation will last several months, patrolling international airspace and international waters.

Besides carrying out intelligence and surveillance operations, the ships may act as a ‘launching pad for targeted strikes’.

“Without referring to the warships, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday in an address that Venezuela will ‘defend our seas, our skies and our lands’. He alluded to what he called ‘the outlandish, bizarre threat of a declining empire’.”

Destroyer USS Sampson

“The Trump administration designated Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and other drug gangs, as well as Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua, as global terrorist organizations in February, as it stepped up immigration enforcement against alleged gang members.”

President Trump Deploys 4,000 Troops to Southern Caribbean in Fight Against Cartels

The U.S. has doubled the bounty on the head of Venezuelan President Maduro, with AG Pam Bondi accusing him of working with criminal gangs to smuggle weapons and narcotics across America's borders.

BOTTOMLINE

The United States has recently escalated its actions against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and associated drug trafficking networks.

On August 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of State and Department of Justice announced an increase in the reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction, raising it from previous amounts to up to $50 million.

This bounty accuses Maduro of narco-terrorism, including conspiring to flood the U.S. with drugs like fentanyl-laced cocaine, building on earlier indictments from 2020.

Approximately 11 days later, on August 18, 2025, reports emerged of a U.S. military deployment to the southern Caribbean Sea near Venezuela's coast.

This operation involves three Aegis guided-missile destroyers—the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson—along with additional assets such as P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, other warships, and at least one nuclear-powered attack submarine.

The deployment commits about 4,000 sailors and Marines, including elements from the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The stated purpose is to counter threats from Latin American drug cartels designated as global terrorist organizations, such as Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua.

U.S. officials frame this as part of broader efforts to disrupt narcotics supply chains, reduce fentanyl inflows, limit migration, and enhance border security, operating in international waters and airspace for an expected duration of several months.

In response, Maduro has mobilized over 4.5 million militia members, vowing to defend Venezuela's territory against what he called "outlandish threats" from a "declining empire," without directly referencing the U.S. warships.

Critics, including regional leaders like Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, have condemned the move as interventionist, warning it could heighten tensions or lead to unintended conflicts without addressing root causes like economic drivers of trafficking.

Supporters view it as a necessary escalation to combat the opioid crisis and transnational crime.

The operation echoes a 2020 U.S. deployment but is amplified by the higher bounty and expanded military scope amid ongoing disputes over Venezuela's July 2025 elections, which the U.S. and others have not recognized.

