By Garrison Vance

August 16, 2026

President Donald Trump’s limited airstrike campaign and repeated threats have failed to force Iran to the negotiating table, according to officials and analysts, as the administration shifts toward economic warfare.

Diplomatic breakthroughs have repeatedly stalled, leading the White House to rely on sanctions and a naval blockade aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s economy is severely damaged, with rising inflation, reduced energy revenues and limited access to foreign currencies, according to reports.

President Trump said in an interview with Real America’s Voice that aired Tuesday, Aug. 11, that the United States has three “powerful strategies” against Iran: continue to negotiate while Iran’s economy struggles, carry out military strikes or beat Iran economically.

The regime’s economy is “not sustainable,” he said.

Iran’s rial fell to a record low of approximately 1.8 million against the U.S. dollar in late April, according to currency-tracking websites such as Bonbast and AlanChand.

President Trump said on Aug. 9 that the United States is “only semi-negotiating” with Iran, adding, “We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money”.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions on 14 individuals and companies on April 21 for aiding Iran in obtaining weapons in violation of international sanctions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its actions.

A maritime intelligence firm reported on April 29 that a group of U.S.-sanctioned oil tankers was falsifying their location data to appear anchored off Iraq while secretly loading Iranian crude, according to Windward AI.

Experts Split on Whether Pressure Campaign Can Force Iranian Capitulation

Experts are divided on whether the pressure campaign can force Iranian capitulation.

William Wechsler, former deputy assistant secretary of defense, said the strategy is about buying time, but Iranians believe they can outlast the United States because they have “guns that they can use against their people.”

Janatan Sayeh of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said the administration is being “reactive” and that Iran “would sabotage the entire country before compromising,” though pressure could open avenues for protests.

Jonathan Ruhe of JINSA called the sanctions-and-blockade approach “an admission of failure” with no real prospects for success, saying Iran’s clock has more time than the president’s.

Sanctions historically have been countered “in virtually every case” by sanctions-busting networks, according to R.T. Naylor’s study of economic warfare.

U.S. intelligence officials have assessed that current strikes on Iran are unlikely to change the regime’s behavior, according to leaks reported in July.

Tehran appears to be preparing to fight through the end of Trump’s presidency, according to an analysis published by Responsible Statecraft.

Iran Asserts Control of Strait of Hormuz Despite U.S. Claims of “Wall of Steel”

Maritime trafficking firm Kpler reported 14 successful crossings of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday – far below prewar averages of more than 100 ships per day, as Iran uses missiles and drones to hit transiting vessels.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority said the strait remains blocked and will not reopen until its conditions are accepted, disputing U.S. claims of control.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is holding the line, reiterating that the strait will reopen to international shipping only after the United States accepts all of its conditions, according to reports.

Iran is betting that military pressure will ultimately force Washington to accept its control over the waterway, and that time is on its side, according to the Times of Israel.

A cargo ship was reported hit in the strait by an “unknown projectile” in early August after President Trump said Tehran had a “last chance before decapitation” to sign a deal.

President Trump stated on Truth Social that the United States has “total control” over the strait, calling the blockade a “WALL OF STEEL.”

Limited Options Remain as Ceasefire Collapses and Tit-For-Tat Strikes Continue

The fragile ceasefire fizzled in early July, and President Trump authorized airstrikes targeting Iranian military command centers, missile and drone facilities and coastal defense sites, according to U.S. Central Command.

The U.S. military launched strikes against Iran every day for about two weeks straight before President Trump announced a stop in the attacks, saying they would lead to more negotiations.

President Trump extended the ceasefire on April 21 at the request of Pakistan’s leadership, tying the extension to Iran producing a unified proposal.

The pattern of threatening major escalation and then walking it back has repeated throughout the five-month-old war, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Wechsler said President Trump should keep an aircraft carrier group in the region, rebuild and rearm Gulf outposts and accelerate arms shipments to allies, but noted the president has done none of those things.

Ruhe said reopening the strait militarily may be required, arguing the United States must be willing to run risks given the costs of Iran keeping the waterway closed.

Conclusion

Mediators describe a stalemated situation amid what is widely seen as a Washington retreat from military confrontation, leaving Iran to press its own vision of management over the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, according to a report published Aug. 12.

Iran has entered a “survival economy” as it rejects U.S. pressure, the report said.

Analysts have noted that U.S. geoeconomic supremacy has historically been “rapidly converted into more militarized geopolitical power,” as Glenn Diesen writes in “Russia’s Geoeconomic Strategy for a Greater Eurasia”.

Whether the economic campaign succeeds where airstrikes and diplomacy have not remains an open question, according to officials and analysts cited in this report.

READ MORE:

Expert Warns Iran is ‘Already Inside the Tipping Zone’ as Islamic Terrorist Regime’s Economy Nears Breaking Point

President Trump Calls Iran ‘Unbelievably Duplicitous,’ Confirms Ongoing US Blockade of Ports

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Means the Iran War Can’t End

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

The US Military Has Been Using Elon Musk’s Grok Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Bomb Iran

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration is intensifying economic pressure on Iran—through expanded sanctions under “Operation Economic Fury,” a naval blockade of Iranian ports, and threats of unprecedented isolation measures—after military campaigns and diplomatic efforts have largely stalled nearly six months into the conflict.

The war began around February 28, 2026, with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes (part of what was called Operation Epic Fury) targeting Iranian nuclear sites, missile facilities, command centers, and other infrastructure.

It included the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and caused significant damage but did not force regime capitulation or fully resolve core issues.

President Trump has described the current approach as “low-keying it,” emphasizing Iran’s economic distress—high inflation, currency weakness, and funding shortfalls—while retaining military options.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has led the economic campaign, describing intensified sanctions and secondary measures (targeting entities and countries dealing with Iranian oil, banks, or networks) as the “financial equivalent” of a bombing campaign.

It includes designations against shadow banking systems, crypto networks, oil shipping, procurement networks, and regime-linked elites, alongside the physical blockade that has sharply reduced seaborne crude exports.

The strategy reflects a return to economic leverage as the primary near-term tool while keeping military and diplomatic options open, in a conflict that has already disrupted energy markets and tested U.S. coercive capabilities.

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