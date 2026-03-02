By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 3, 2026

Soldiers from the United States Army 5th Special Forces Group arrived in Tehran ahead of the US-led airstrikes and cruise missile bombardments that killed over 50 Iranian government and military officials, including Ayatollah Khamenei and his family of terrorists, Real Raw News has learned.

But Special Forces’ mission precludes direct action; rather, they are in theater to train and empower anti-Khamenei freedom fighters with the strategic ability to dismantle loyalist strongholds and reclaim the government in the name of democracy.

Since its inception in 1942, the Green Berets have specialized in unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, direct action, counterterrorism, and special reconnaissance.

They excel at working with foreign troops and organizing resistance movements against despotic regimes.

They played a pivotal role in overthrowing tyrannical governments in Iraq, Panama, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and Bosnia—not by pulling triggers but by earning the trust of locals whose lives worsened under oppressive leadership.

While Khamenei feasted in his palace, hosting extravagant dinner parties for billionaire guests, ordinary Iranians struggled to find clean water, food, and affordable medical care.

He murdered people indiscriminately, his IRGC forces wantonly shooting dead his perceived enemies in broad daylight, and ordering bulldozers and backhoes to excavate mass grave sites.

Khamenei’s death, though, hasn’t stopped his loyalists from waging war against the tens of thousands of joyous Iranians who’ve been championing his demise.

An Iranian hardliner, Ali Larijani, has told the public to resist American and Israeli imperialism and threatened to behead Iranians who support President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Special Forces, a White Hat source told Real Raw News, aim to supply freedom fighters with knowledge and firepower to neutralize the hardliners before they start murdering scores of innocent citizens.

“Our people are very good at what they do,” our source said. “Can turn a farmer into a fighter in a few days.”

The crux of the operation, he conceded, requires convincing locals that America is a liberating force and not the Great Satan.

Special Forces are teaching techniques on storming provincial capitals and forming flash mobs to massively overwhelm loyalist outposts.

Moreover, they are instructing citizens on the intricacies of asymmetrical, psychological warfare—the deployment of acoustic weapons to sow fear among Khamenei’s ranks.

“Forces still loyal to the dictator are stretched thin,” our source said.

“Regionals are being taught how to lure them into ambushes. The end result is inevitable, and despite what you might hear, this isn’t about regime change, it’s about Democracy. Once we’ve won, Iran’s provisional government will enshrine free elections in its constitution.”

