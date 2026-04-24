By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 25, 2026

Special Forces are among the most prodigious soldiers in the United States Army.

These elite volunteers endure a grueling selection process and 18-24 months of rigorous training before being assigned to a Special Forces group, assuming they stay the course.

The attrition rate across the pipeline can reach 90%.

As with all Tier 1 and Tier 2 schools, the military seeks men able to endure unimaginable physical and mental hardships that would crumble anyone else.

Their motto, “De Oppresso Liber,” or “To liberate the Oppressed,” highlights their core mission of unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, and unconventional assistance.

They are also trained for direct action (raids, rescues), counterterrorism, and special reconnaissance, and are often deployed clandestinely, sans public record, to global hotspots.

Until this week, they had a storied history of excellence.

The FBI on Thursday arrested US Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a Green Beret who took part in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, after an investigation revealed he had placed bets on the date and time the US military would move against Maduro.

Van Dyke had created an account on Polymarket, an international prediction site where people gamble on everything under the sun, including sex, and wagered $33,000.

He had inside knowledge—all the whens and wheres, and profited massively to the tune of $409,000, which he immediately sheltered in a cryptocurrency account.

According to an indictment from the Southern District of New York, Van Dyke was charged with unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, and wire fraud.

He will be dishonorably discharged from the military and tried as a civilian in federal court. Vandyke enlisted in 2008 and was stationed at Fort Bragg, home to Joint Special Operations Command.

Real Raw News has confirmed through viable sources that Van Dyke was a White Hat and had played a part in several anti-Deep State ops between 2022 and 2024, including disrupting a child trafficking ring and arresting corrupt Biden-regime officials.

While we’ve been asked not to share his service record, we can shed light on how he got busted.

Simply put, he blabbed to teammates. “Loose lips sink ships” is an immutable axiom.

Right or wrong, his buddies informed Fort Bragg leadership, and they notified the feds.

One source said, “It wasn’t an act of desperation, like feeding a starving family. It was greed. Van Dyke had dollar signs flashing in his eyes; he saw an opportunity to rake in cash and took it. This incident will leave a permanent stain on Special Forces.”

We’ll follow this story as it progresses.

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