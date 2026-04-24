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Deborah McCauley's avatar
Deborah McCauley
3h

Too bad, that hurt everyone, also it would have put him in the position to be blackmailed

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Maria de las Rosas's avatar
Maria de las Rosas
4h

Arrested for doing what our politicians do. Assholes!

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