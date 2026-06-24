By Lianna Tedesco

June 24, 2026

International travel is about to get messier for international travelers who intend to do harm to Americans.

The U.S. State Department announced on Monday, June 22, that it had revoked the visas of foreign travelers with a very specific criminal record.

In an effort to make travel safer and protect the United States’ borders, those who lost their visas are indefinitely banned from entering the country.

The measure takes effect to “protect” Americans from fraudsters, according to the State Department, but time will tell whether the ban is helpful.

State Department Revokes Visas and Blocks U.S. Travel for Internationals “Abusing the System”

The announcement came via X in a post addressed to the American public. The Department of State says it has targeted a number of foreign officials who were accused of fraud schemes, swindling investors, and stealing from taxpayer-funded programs.

The department added:

“One foreign national claimed to operate a legitimate business helping vulnerable patients access healthcare. Instead, this foreign national helped orchestrate a massive Medicaid scam — billing over $5 million of fake services. Visa revoked.”

It continued, saying, “A foreign national built a company on lies — faking revenue and fooling investors. This foreign national swindled millions of dollars from clients, then recycled the same false claims and forged letters to secure a visa. Visa revoked.”

On Facebook, the State Department divulged even more details of the visa revocations, saying,

“A foreign national advising Americans on their investments stole millions of dollars from people trying to grow their businesses and savings, abusing their trust and wrecking their financial security. We won’t tolerate fraud that harms hardworking Americans. Visa revoked,” it wrote about the first visa ban.

The department’s post continued, singling out two more individuals whose visas were revoked indefinitely for “abusing the system”:

While no names were mentioned, enough details were provided that some are making educated guesses about whom these individuals might be.

The Department of State also emphasized its reason for taking such permanent action.

"Under President Trump, the State Department is putting Americans first — defending our citizens from foreign nationals who work to defraud them, plunder taxpayer-funded programs, and abuse our visa system," it wrote.

Revoked U.S. Visas Are On the Rise

In 2025, the U.S. State Department revoked more than 100,000 visas.

This record-setting number included 8,000 visas for international students and another 2,500 for specialized workers.

According to the department, the primary causes for revocation include driving under the influence, visa overstays, assault, and theft.

The most recent visas to be revoked fall under the latter.

According to the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, a visa can be revoked “if an individual is arrested, convicted of a crime, behaves in ways that don’t match their visa type, overstays in the United States, or is determined to be a threat to public safety or national security, in addition to other reasons.”

Despite the State Department’s seemingly good intentions behind the decision, it has faced criticism from some Americans, evidenced in its Facebook post announcing the revocation of fraudsters’ visas.

Many of the reactions highlight the hypocrisy felt by some U.S. citizens.

The Public Reaction To The State Department’s Revoked U.S. Visas

The long-term goal of this action, according to President Donald Trump, is to ultimately protect Americans from further abuse of the U.S. immigration system.

As an added warning, the State Department emphasizes that this is only the beginning of efforts to ensure the country’s safety and financial security.

READ MORE:

State Department revoked more than 80K non-immigrant visas this year, including 8K student visas

Trump Administration Has Revoked the Visas of 4,000 Foreign Students – 90% of whom have serious criminal records in the First 100 Days of President Trump’s second term

President Trump hits hard at the Cartels and revokes visas of 50 Mexican politicians and government officials

BREAKING NEWS: SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO REVOKE AMNESTY FOR 300,000 VENEZUELANS

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. State Department publicly announced the revocation of visas for specific foreign nationals involved in fraud schemes targeting Americans or U.S. taxpayer-funded programs.

It framed the action as protecting U.S. citizens from “foreign fraudsters” by preventing these individuals from traveling to (or returning to) the United States.

This fits into a larger pattern of increased visa enforcement. The State Department has reported revoking over 100,000 visas (a record number, more than double the prior year in some reports), including cases involving criminal activity, overstays, and other violations.

Fraud-related revocations are one category among others (e.g., DUI, assault, theft).

These are targeted revocations of existing visas for individuals with specific fraud records or involvement in schemes harming Americans/U.S. programs—not a blanket “wave of bans” on all international travelers or entire nationalities for fraud reasons alone.

Separate, broader actions exist, such as Presidential Proclamation 10998 (effective January 1, 2026), which imposed full or partial visa issuance suspensions/restrictions on nationals of certain countries (e.g., Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, and others) primarily for national security, terrorism, and public safety concerns, with some overlap in fraud/overstay risks.

The department has described these steps as part of ongoing efforts to maintain visa integrity and deter abuse.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.