By James Cirrone

November 28, 2026

A U.S. military aircraft disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it tried to evade the naval blockade of all Iranian ports, which has been in effect since mid-July.

The Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer left Bandar Abbas, a major port city on Iran’s southern coast, before the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) fired precision munitions at the ship’s stern, destroying its propulsion.

A video released by the military shows a projectile hitting the back of the ship and causing an explosion. The civilian crew was unharmed in the strike, CENTCOM said.

So far, U.S. forces have redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply.

President Donald Trump said Thursday, while celebrating Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, that victory in the Iran war would come “whenever I want it.”

“We have victory at hand. It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be. To be honest, and we’re trying to be nice, we’re giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” he said in a phone call to U.S. service members.

President Trump also praised U.S. troops for their role in preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Each of you is playing an essential role to protect not only our country today but future generations of Americans by ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They will never have a nuclear weapon. That I can tell you,” he said.

President Trump added that the U.S. has launched 150 missiles to intercept threats targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked whether Moscow and Beijing are providing Iran with intelligence to help it target U.S. military bases, President Trump minimized the likelihood and said China was not heavily involved.

He maintained that both countries are interested in helping the U.S. bring the war to a close.

President Trump said that if the U.S. were to resume strikes, CENTCOM forces would “absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain,” an underground complex near Iran’s Natanz enrichment complex.

The likelihood of Iran agreeing to a deal proposed by the U.S. is low, President Trump also told reporters.

READ MORE:

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Iran Warns Citizens To ‘Prepare for Nuclear Blast’ As President Trump Threatens ‘The Hammer’ and Netanyahu Demands Strikes

BOTTOMLINE

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that on November 26, a US military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the Palau-flagged bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel had departed Iran’s Bandar Abbas port and ignored multiple warnings while attempting to run the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. ⁠

This is part of ongoing blockade enforcement.

CENTCOM said US forces have redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply (since the blockade was reimposed in mid-July, following an earlier phase from mid-April into late June).

Officials have described the blockade as having significantly reduced Iranian oil exports and imposed major economic costs (previously cited in the tens of billions).

On Thanksgiving, President Trump said the US has “victory at hand” in the conflict (which will end “sort of whenever” he decides) and is still giving Iran a chance to reach a deal to “save a lot of lives,” though he expressed doubt they would take it.

He claimed Iran’s air force, navy, and air defenses have been largely wiped out and that it has been unable to resume work at previously struck nuclear sites.⁠

He specifically named Pickaxe Mountain (a fortified underground complex near the Natanz uranium enrichment site, with tunnels assessed at depths up to ~100 meters) as a target if the US resumes major strikes.

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