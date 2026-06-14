By Lance D Johnson

June 14, 2026

The United States government has once again tightened its economic grip on Cuba, announcing new sanctions targeting President Miguel Diaz-Canel, family members of Raul Castro, and key military institutions including the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

But when pressed on whether these restrictions aim to accelerate the island nation’s collapse, President Donald Trump framed the economic strangulation as a humanitarian gesture, claiming the US simply wants Cuba to be “a nicely run country that can feed its people.”

This statement stands in stark contrast to six decades of documented suffering caused by the US embargo, a blockade that has intensified to choke off Cuba’s vital oil lifelines while over 96,000 Cubans wait for surgery amid widespread blackouts and fuel shortages.

Meanwhile, Russia is positioning itself to defend Cuba unilaterally.

Key points:

New US sanctions target Cuba’s president, Castro family members, and military institutions.

President Trump claims restrictions are about helping Cuba feed its people despite humanitarian crisis.

Over 96,000 Cubans await surgery as US-engineered fuel shortages cause blackouts.

Russia vows “most active support” to Cuba during this period of tightened sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry condemns US actions as “Monroe Doctrine” revival.

US Ramps Up Sanctions on Cuba, as Russia Moves in as a Counterweight

The US playbook remains remarkably consistent across decades of foreign policy.

Washington deliberately manufactures a “humanitarian threat” through illegal embargoes and sanctions, then points to the resulting suffering as justification for even more restrictions, all while pretending to care about the Cuban people’s well-being.

This pattern mirrors the broader Western approach to nations that refuse to align with American interests.

Economic warfare against Cuba is rebranded as a concern for the people’s human rights and democratic values.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova addressed the escalating situation Thursday, telling reporters that Moscow will continue providing “the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period.” Zakharova reaffirmed Russia’s “full solidarity with Cuba” and strongly condemned “any attempts at gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures, threats, and blackmail.” She offered no specifics on the support Russia will provide but characterized the US actions as showing “intolerance towards any form of dissent and a cynical embodiment of the revived Monroe Doctrine.”

The US Treasury and State Departments jointly announced the new sanctions, which specifically target President Miguel Diaz-Canel, family members of former President Raul Castro, and key institutions including the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

This escalation follows the US Department of Justice’s announcement of murder charges against former President Raul Castro on May 20, a dramatic legal maneuver in Washington’s ongoing campaign against the communist government that has controlled Cuba since Fidel Castro led the 1959 revolution.

Six Decades of Economic Warfare have Led to this

The US embargo against Cuba has been in place for over 60 years, a policy that predates most living Americans but continues to shape life on the island.

The blockade was codified into law through the Torricelli Act of 1992 and the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, which tightened restrictions and codified the embargo into federal law, making its removal contingent on congressional approval.

These laws prohibit US companies and individuals from conducting business with Cuba, ban most travel, and restrict foreign ships that dock in Cuban ports from entering US waters.

The humanitarian consequences have been severe and well-documented.

Beyond the 96,000 people waiting for surgery, medication shortages have become critical, with Cuba unable to purchase many essential medicines from US companies or their international subsidiaries.

The fuel shortages triggered by US restrictions have caused rolling blackouts that affect hospitals, water treatment facilities, and food production.

The Cuban government estimates the embargo has cost the island over $140 billion in economic damage, though independent analysts suggest the figure could be higher when accounting for lost trade and investment opportunities.

International opposition to the embargo has been consistent and nearly unanimous.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted annually for nearly three decades to condemn the US blockade, with votes routinely tallying near 190 in favor and only the United States and Israel opposed.

Despite this global consensus, Washington has maintained and intensified its pressure campaign, using its economic and political leverage to discourage other nations from trading with Cuba.

The new sanctions come amid a broader pattern of US economic pressure on rival nations.

Western nations recently seized approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets, justifying the theft through legal arguments about Russia’s “unlawful conduct” in Ukraine.

The parallel between asset seizures and embargoes reveals a consistent strategy: using economic tools to achieve political objectives while framing the actions as principled responses to violations of international law.

Russia says It will Support Cuba as the U.S. Tightens the ‘Noose.’

Now, Moscow positions itself as a counterweight to US influence in Latin America, providing economic assistance, military cooperation, and energy partnerships to nations facing American pressure.

Russia and Cuba have maintained close ties since the Soviet era, with Russia writing off billions in Cuban debt and providing investment in oil exploration, infrastructure projects, and military modernization.

The US continues to exploit Cuba for its own gain, anyway.

READ MORE:

President Trump Issues a Dire Warning to Cuba as He Cuts Off ALL Oil and Money to the Island Dictatorship – Then He Teases a New Leader for Cuba

COMING STORM: CUBA Next on President Trump’s Hitlist 64 Years After Cold War Standoff Nearly Sparked Nuclear World War III… Will It Happen AGAIN?

Supreme Court Allows US Company to Sue Over Seized Assets in Cuba

Time for a Nuremberg-Style Tribunal for Communism: The Castro Regime’s Imminent Collapse in Cuba Exposes the Deadliest Lie in Human History

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. has significantly tightened sanctions on Cuba through executive orders in January and May, amid Cuba’s severe energy and economic crisis. Russia has stepped up support with oil shipments and aid.

The U.S. maintains a decades-old comprehensive embargo on Cuba (since 1962).

U.S. stated rationale: These steps counter repression, human rights abuses, corruption, and Cuba’s alignment with U.S. adversaries.

The long-term goal is to promote democracy, rule of law, free markets, and a better future for the Cuban people by pressuring the communist regime.

Cuba’s government and critics blame the U.S. “blockade” for civilian suffering.

Cuba has signaled openness to some U.S. humanitarian engagement while demanding an end to the embargo.

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