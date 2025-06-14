By Dave DeCamp

June 14, 2025

The US is working to formalize its military presence in Syria by signing a deal with the new al-Qaeda-linked government, according to a report from The New Arab.

A high-level US delegation will travel to Syria imminently to formalize and legalize the American military presence in the country.

The report was published Friday and said that a high-level US military delegation was expected to meet with Syrian officials in the coming days with the goal of shifting the US military presence from an illegal occupation to a formalized, legal partnership.

The report comes as the US has been drawing down its forces in northeastern Syria and handing over some bases to the Kurdish-led SDF.

US Pulls 500 Troops Out of Syria, 1,500 Remain

The US is expected to maintain only one base in Syria, the al-Tanf Garrison in the south, which is situated where the borders of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan converge.

From al-Tanf, the US helped its proxy militia, known as the Syrian Free Army (previously known as the Revolutionary Commando Army), join in on the offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that ousted former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024.

Report: US Had Foreknowledge of HTS Offensive to Topple Assad and Prepared Other Rebel Group to Join

US ‘prepared Syrian rebel group to help topple Bashar al-Assad’

Fighters funded and trained by America and Britain tell The Telegraph they had advance warning regime would be overthrown

Having worked with the RCA to dismantle the Islamic State’s Syrian caliphate, the US still pays its fighters a salary to prevent the terror group’s resurgence.

A formal deal on al-Tanf would signal that the US is planning a long-term or even potentially a permanent military presence in Syria.

The Pentagon has said that it’s currently working to reduce its forces in Syria to fewer than 1,000 troops in the country.

According to the latest reports, approximately 1,500 US troops are currently stationed in the country.

The US has embraced the new Syrian government that’s led by HTS despite the group still being listed by the State Department as a foreign terrorist organization due to its al-Qaeda roots.

President Trump recently met with HTS’s leader and Syria’s de facto president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, and praised him as a “young, attractive guy” with a “very strong past.”

Sharaa got his start with al-Qaeda in Iraq, where he fought an insurgency against US troops before being imprisoned from 2006 to 2011.

In 2012, he traveled to Syria and formed al-Qaeda’s affiliate in the country, the al-Nusra Front.

Al-Nusra chief in Syria announces break with al Qaeda

The head of the al-Nusra Front in Syria said his jihadist group was breaking ties with al Qaeda and changing its name, in remarks broadcast Thursday by Al-Jazeera.

In 2016, Sharaa claimed the al-Nusra Front was cutting ties with al-Qaeda.

At the time, he thanked the “commanders of al-Qaeda for having understood the need to break ties.”

In 2017, he merged his group with several other Islamist factions to form HTS.

