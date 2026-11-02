By Garrison Vance

November 2, 2026

The U.S. has warned its Gulf allies of a possible “short, intense” attack on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The reported warning was conveyed to several Gulf Arab countries, which were told to be prepared for a short but intense military campaign following the Nov. 3 vote.

The WSJ account did not identify the officials involved or specify which governments received the message.

A report by The Cradle, which cited the WSJ article and people privy to the talks, noted that the warning was coursed through diplomatic and military channels.

The reported caution to Gulf capitals comes as the White House weighs a new round of strikes, according to the people briefed on the discussions.

Military Reinforcements Headed to West Asia

An additional U.S. aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are preparing to join roughly 20 other warships operating in West Asia in November, according to WSJ.

The reinforcements add to a U.S. military presence estimated at roughly 50,000 personnel in early October.

The reported movements have not been publicly detailed by the Department of War.

Aside from additional personnel, U.S. forces in the West Asia region are readying both military aircraft and munitions.

According to the WSJ, a Patriot air defense system is being shipped from Texas as part of the preparations.

Timing Tied to Midterm Elections, President Trump Remarks Cited

President Donald Trump is reportedly leaning toward a large-scale assault on Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites as soon as the midterms are over, according to WSJ.

“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” he told supporters at a recent rally, referencing the name of the Feb. 28 joint operation with Israel against the Islamic Republic.

The reported sequencing places the decision after an election in which control of Congress is at stake.

His plan to launch renewed strikes against Tehran after the Nov. 3 elections also serves to shield his approval rating, which has sunk to record lows as per a number of surveys.

Israel Said to Have Plans; Netanyahu Lobbying for Strikes

Israel has drawn up plans and targets for a new attack, the WSJ reported, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing to lobby for renewed strikes.

The longest-serving Israeli leader argued that the attacks aim to weaken Iran and ultimately topple its government.

The report did not cite public confirmation from Israeli officials of the specific plans or targets.

The prospect of a renewed campaign follows earlier U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran, including strikes on nuclear facilities.

Iran Cites Readiness, Denies Qatar Proposal

Iran has repeatedly asserted that any renewed aggression would draw a forceful response against economic and civilian targets across the region.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official denied that Qatar had handed Tehran a new proposal to end the U.S.-Israeli war.

The unnamed official told Reuters that Qatari mediators had instead put forward a set of “unacceptable” ideas and that Tehran would not budge on the nuclear issue.

The competing accounts leave the state of mediation unclear.

Official Confirmation Not Reported

The WSJ account relied on sources it did not identify, a standard practice for sensitive diplomatic and military discussions.

Military deployments and reported preparations are continuing ahead of the midterm elections, while Iranian officials maintain that any attack would draw a response.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. has told several Gulf Arab countries (via diplomatic and military channels) to prepare for a possible short but intense military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

President Trump has not made a final decision but is described as leaning toward a large post-election attack that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites.

He has previously stated he would not attack before the midterms.

At rallies he has said things like “You’ll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don’t mind” and referenced a possible “another little Epic Fury” (the name used for earlier U.S./Israeli operations) unless Iran agrees to terms.

This fits an ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran that began earlier in 2026 (around February, under operations including “Epic Fury” and references to prior strikes such as “Midnight Hammer”).

As of early November 2, 2026 (the day before the midterms), no final decision has been publicly confirmed, and reporting remains based on anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.

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