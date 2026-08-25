By Steven Richards

August 25, 2026

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday a new raft of sanctions targeting the Iranian regime dubbed “Operation Economic Outcast,” which he compared to the historic D-Day landings during World War II.

“Iran now faces a very clear choice, with only two paths before them: complete global isolation and a subsistence economy, or a path back to normalcy with an opportunity to rejoin the global economy,” Bessent told reporters at a 1:00 PM press conference.

These new measures are designed to ramp up pressure on Iran’s “enablers,” which Bessent has called out for purchasing Iran’s petroleum products, allowing their financial systems and banks to facilitate transfers of Iranian funds, and allowing Iran’s shadow fleet to transfer oil products in their territorial waters.

Bessent and President Donald Trump indicated last week that the United States planned to shift to a comprehensive economic blockade of the Islamic Republic, hoping to strangle the regime by cutting off its economic lifelines.

“We are enforcing a zero-leakage approach. There will be no minimal breathing space for the regime to rebuild its capacity to inflict terror against America and the world,” the secretary said.

“The final refuge of this regime is the mistaken conclusion of nations that still finance the Iranian threat in the hopes of evading it. It is no longer acceptable to operate in the gray spaces of this conflict. Countries cannot claim they are blind to enabling this activity.”

The sanctions, Bessent said, are designed to target five of Iran’s lifelines during the conflict: “digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping.”

The Treasury Department will sanction “over 60 entities, individuals, and vessels” globally that officials believe enable Iran to purchase nuclear and missile technology, carry out cyber operations, and allow it to generate oil revenue.

Bessent said that President Trump is currently calling world leaders with American expectations that they act to cut off Iran’s lifelines, however, the secretary said that the names of leaders and countries the president has approached will remain secret during negotiations.

China, one of Iran’s largest trading partners and purchasers of Iranian oil before the conflict, would likely face action from the Treasury’s new sanctions.

China has purchased the vast majority of Iranian oil for years, even while its exports are under international sanctions.

Chinese banks and front companies help Iran with oil transactions to avoid the sanctions and operate ships in a shadow fleet to transport the sanctioned oil, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

China has also sold Iran the technology and inputs required to construct its fleet of attack drones and missiles.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Bessent on Thursday urged Beijing to “get with the program” and support the United States’ planned economic blockade.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast,” a major new sanctions campaign against Iran and its enablers, directed by President Trump.

Bessent described it as “an unprecedented campaign” and compared it to the D-Day landings in World War II: an “economic onslaught against Iran’s financial connections around the globe” with the objective “to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone.”

Under President Trump, the U.S. is “no longer managing the Iranian threat. We are ending it,” citing prior military actions and the strength of the U.S. economy enabling a sustained financial campaign.

Treasury has mapped “every node, every facilitator, and every network that Iran has used to smuggle oil and evade sanctions.”

New sectoral sanctions determinations ( under Executive Order 13902) target five of Iran’s most vital lifelines that it exploits in other countries : digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping.

Reports also noted targeting of networks involving shadow-fleet vessels and brokers operating in places such as the UAE, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Switzerland, and Europe.

Examples cited include shuttering every Bank Melli branch and removing any entity facilitating money laundering for Iran from the U.S. dollar system (“The clock is ticking”).

He emphasized: “An economic engagement of any kind with this murderous regime will expose those responsible to the full reach of American power.”

Nations that stand with the U.S. will benefit from partnership; those tied to Tehran should expect to share its isolation.

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