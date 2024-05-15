US Under Military Law with President Donald J. Trump as Commander-in-Chief of the US Military, War with CCP Won, and No One Knows It. Military count of the water-marked 2020 Election Ballots has confirmed that Trump won in every state but one with an over 80% win. Fake Joe Biden Pretends to be President as Trump Leads War on Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which Manufactured Texas Ice Storms. Congress, Bidens Arrested as Military Rescues Tortured Children from Tunnels Beneath Capitol Hill. No more secrets. No more games